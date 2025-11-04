Assurant Aktie 1708841 / US04621X1081
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
05.11.2025 00:21:24
Assurant Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $265.6 million, or $5.17 per share. This compares with $133.8 million, or $2.55 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $293.9 million or $5.73 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $3.231 billion from $2.967 billion last year.
Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $265.6 Mln. vs. $133.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.17 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $3.231 Bln vs. $2.967 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Assurant IncShs
|
04.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Assurant-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Assurant von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
03.11.25
|Ausblick: Assurant veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25