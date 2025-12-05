Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.3%  SPI 17’740 0.4%  Dow 47’851 -0.1%  DAX 23’882 0.8%  Euro 0.9355 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’718 0.4%  Gold 4’209 0.1%  Bitcoin 74’272 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8035 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sika41879292Partners Group2460882VAT31186490Lonza1384101
Top News
Pershing Square Capital: Wie Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla erhält Ride-Hailing-Genehmigung in Arizona - nächster Schritt Richtung Robotaxi
Block-Aktie im Blick: Ambitionierte 2026- und 2028-Ziele - Block rückt Analystenerwartungen zurecht
Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.12.2025 03:56:34

Asian Markets Trade Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Friday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with Japan leading the losses, as traders remain cautious ahead of the rate decisions by the US Fed and the Bank of Japan in the coming days. They also look ahead to key U.S. inflation data and the September income and spending report later in the day for further clues on the interest rate direction. Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday.

Report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a three-year low last week. While the data partly offset recent optimism about the Fed cutting interest rates next week, the central bank is still widely expected to lower rates by another quarter point.

The Australian stock market is trading slightly higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous three seasons, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying above the 8,600 level, with gains in gold miners, financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 9.20 points or 0.11 percent to 8,627.60, after hitting a low of 8,591.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 14.20 points or 0.16 percent to 8,920.90. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources is advancing more than 5 percent, BHP Group is edging up 0.1 percent and Fortescue is gaining more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing more than 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed. Santos is losing more than 1 percent and Woodside Energy is down almost 1 percent, while Origin Energy and Beach energy are gaining almost 1 percent each. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is gaining almost 2 percent, Zip is adding almost 4 percent, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.1 percent and Appen is advancing almost 3 percent, while Xero is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each, while Westpac is gaining almost 1 percent. Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining and Northern Star Resources are adding almost 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining and Newmont are gaining more than 2 percent each. Genesis Minerals is advancing 1.5 percent.

In other news, shares in NextDC are jumping more than 5 percent after confirmation that the data centre provider has inked an MoU with OpenAI to develop a sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure partnership.

Shares in Premier Investments are diving more than 13 percent as the Peter Alexander and Smiggle owner announced a 12-month on-market share buyback of up to $100 million following the completion of its Apparel Brands sale to Myer.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.661 on Friday.

Snapping a three-session winning streak, the Japanese market is trading significantly lower on Friday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling well below the 50,500 level, with weakness across most sectors led by exporters and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 50,465.14, down 563.28 points or 1.10 percent, after hitting a low of 50,215.41 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 2 percent and Honda is also declining almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are declining more than 2 percent each, while Screen Holdings is losing more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.1 percent, Mizuho Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Sony, Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are declining almost 2 percent each, while Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent.

Among other major losers, Trend Micro is tumbling more than 6 percent and Renesas Electronics is losing more than 4 percent, while Bridgestone and Fuji Electric are declining almost 4 percent each. Mazda Motor is slipping more than 3 percent, while Suzuki Motor, Dai Nippon Printing, Nintendo, Central Japan Railway, Komatsu and Aeon are down almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Sharp and Ibiden are gaining almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 154 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia are lower by between 0.2 and 0.5 percent each, while South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia are higher by between 0.1 and 0.6 percent each.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday after moving higher over the two previous sessions. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closed narrowly mixed.

While the Nasdaq rose 51.04 points or 0.2 percent to 23,505.14 and the S&P 500 inched up 7.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,857.12, the narrower Dow edged down 31.96 points or 0.1 percent to 47,850.94.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices advanced on Thursday as expectations of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war dimmed. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.70 or 1.19 percent at $59.65 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

04.12.25 Sprint Zertifikate mit Cap auf ausgewählte KI-Aktien
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
04.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäischer Emissionshandel – Fortschreitende Verknappung/Logitech – Wichtige Phase
04.12.25 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’893.61 04.12.2025 17:30:22
Long 10’694.19 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Minus
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: CEO Huang und Trump sprachen über mögliche Beschränkungen für KI-Chips
Vulcan Energy-Aktie dennoch leichter: Kapitalerhöhung bringt Milliarden für Zero-Carbon-Lithium
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: 2a-Studie mit Nierenmedikament soll starten
Leonteq-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung mit Kursrutsch: 2025 wird Verlust im tiefen zweistelligen Millionenbereich erwartet
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
ABB-Aktie springt an: Technologiekonzern beteiligt sich an Spezialisten für Kühlsysteme von Rechenzentren
Apple-Aktie fällt: Twint wehrt sich offenbar gegen Apple
BYD-Aktie reagiert kaum: November-Absatz so stark wie bisher kein Monat in 2025 - Tesla schwächelt in Europa weiter
Nestlé-Aktie höher: Nestlé und weitere Konzerne von Stadt San Francisco verklagt

Top-Rankings

Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Das dritte Quartal hat Investor Ken Fisher genutzt, um seine Aktienbeteiligungen auf breiter Fro ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Pershing Square Capital: Wie Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Im Depot seines Hedgefonds Pershing Square Capital hat Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025 einig ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Michael Burry bleibt selten ein Stein auf dem anderen. Auch im dritten ...
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:12 Rhein fordert Kompromiss bei Bund-Länder-Finanzen
22:49 Selenskyj will neuen Kanzleichef bestellen
22:39 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig bewegt nach jüngster Erholungsrally
22:27 Viel kürzere Arbeitserlaubnis für Asylsuchende in den USA
22:27 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Silberstreifen am Cloud-Horizont für Salesforce und SAP
22:22 Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig bewegt nach jüngster Erholungsrally
22:11 Umfrage: Mehrheit der Deutschen sieht Verbrenner-Aus kritisch
22:09 ROUNDUP: Merz will 'Kanzlermehrheit' bei Renten-Abstimmung
22:03 Weg frei für Babis als Regierungschef in Tschechien