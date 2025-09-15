Amprius Secures $35 Mln Follow-On Order For SiCore® Cells From Leading UAS Manufacturer

(RTTNews) - Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries using its Silicon Anode Platform, has received a purchase order exceeding $35 million for its SiCore® cells from a major Unmanned Aerial Systems - UAS manufacturer.

This follows a $15 million order placed in February 2025, signaling rapid adoption of Amprius' high-performance battery technology.

SiCore cells are designed to deliver superior energy-to-power performance, extending flight times and mission range for UAS operations. Amprius leverages its global contract manufacturing network, now exceeding 1.8 GWh of secured capacity, including strategic partnerships in South Korea, to meet growing demand across aerospace, defense, and electric mobility sectors.

CEO Dr. Kang Sun noted that the repeat order reflects strong customer trust and momentum for Amprius' market share expansion, emphasizing that advanced high-performance batteries will power the next phase of UAS industry growth.

The global unmanned systems market, valued at $26.6 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR to $48.3 billion by 2030, with UAS representing more than 57% of the market and North America accounting for over 45% of revenue. Amprius' technology and manufacturing capabilities position it as a key player in shaping the future of electric aviation.

AMPX currently trades at $8.28 or 1.85% higher on the NYSE.