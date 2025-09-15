Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’144 -0.4%  SPI 16’887 -0.3%  Dow 45’882 0.1%  DAX 23’749 0.2%  Euro 0.9346 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’440 0.9%  Gold 3’683 1.1%  Bitcoin 91’755 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7945 -0.3%  Öl 67.4 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alphabet-Aktie dennoch höher: Penske Media verklagt Google wegen KI in Suchmaschine
Apple-Aktie trotzt Keynote-Kritik: Analysten zeigen sich ernüchtert
Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: Software in Deutschland bereits im Einsatz - Justizministerin fordert gesetzliche Grundlage
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Amprius Technologies Aktie 121769395 / US03214Q1085

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.09.2025 21:38:32

Amprius Secures $35 Mln Follow-On Order For SiCore® Cells From Leading UAS Manufacturer

Amprius Technologies
8.40 USD 3.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries using its Silicon Anode Platform, has received a purchase order exceeding $35 million for its SiCore® cells from a major Unmanned Aerial Systems - UAS manufacturer.

This follows a $15 million order placed in February 2025, signaling rapid adoption of Amprius' high-performance battery technology.

SiCore cells are designed to deliver superior energy-to-power performance, extending flight times and mission range for UAS operations. Amprius leverages its global contract manufacturing network, now exceeding 1.8 GWh of secured capacity, including strategic partnerships in South Korea, to meet growing demand across aerospace, defense, and electric mobility sectors.

CEO Dr. Kang Sun noted that the repeat order reflects strong customer trust and momentum for Amprius' market share expansion, emphasizing that advanced high-performance batteries will power the next phase of UAS industry growth.

The global unmanned systems market, valued at $26.6 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR to $48.3 billion by 2030, with UAS representing more than 57% of the market and North America accounting for over 45% of revenue. Amprius' technology and manufacturing capabilities position it as a key player in shaping the future of electric aviation.

AMPX currently trades at $8.28 or 1.85% higher on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Amprius Technologies Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten