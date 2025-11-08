Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’298 0.0%  SPI 16’975 -0.1%  Dow 46’987 0.2%  DAX 23’570 -0.7%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’567 -0.8%  Gold 4’000 0.6%  Bitcoin 83’518 2.2%  Dollar 0.8053 -0.2%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Samstagnachmittag
Yardeni Research bleibt bullish: Langfristiges Ziel von 10'000 US-Dollar für Gold
Update von Tesla-Konkurrent Rivian: So läuft das E-Bike-Projekt Also
Amazon-Aktie: Neuer Name für den Fire TV Stick und weitere Anpassungen
Nach Verkäufen von NVIDIA und Palantir: Stanley Druckenmiller setzt auf zwei neue Favoriten
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Amgen Aktie 907582 / US0311621009

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.11.2025 16:57:51

Amgen's Repatha Cuts Cardiovascular Risk By Up To 36% In Phase 3 Trial

Amgen
257.60 CHF -0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced detailed findings from its Phase 3 VESALIUS-CV clinical trial, revealing that Repatha (evolocumab) significantly reduces major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in high-risk adults who have not previously experienced a heart attack or stroke. When added to statins or other LDL-C-lowering therapies, Repatha achieved both statistically significant and clinically meaningful outcomes.

Repatha is now the first and only PCSK9 inhibitor to demonstrate a substantial reduction in cardiovascular events for both high-risk primary and secondary prevention. This milestone positions the drug as a potential game-changer in the management of cardiovascular risk.

The trial enrolled over 12,000 patients with atherosclerosis or diabetes, all of whom had no prior history of heart attack or stroke. Repatha led to a 25% relative reduction in the risk of a composite outcome of coronary heart disease (CHD) death, heart attack, or ischemic stroke (3-point MACE). It also achieved a 19% reduction in a broader composite that included ischemia-driven arterial revascularization (4-point MACE). Notably, the risk of heart attack alone was reduced by 36%. In a lipid sub-study, patients on Repatha reached a median LDL-C of 45 mg/dL, compared to 109 mg/dL in the placebo group.

The drug also showed significant benefit across multiple secondary endpoints. These included reductions in combinations of heart attack, ischemic stroke, and revascularization procedures, as well as CHD death and cardiovascular death. Trends toward lower mortality were observed, with a 21% relative risk reduction in cardiovascular death, 11% in CHD death, and 20% in all-cause mortality. A 21% reduction in ischemic stroke was also noted.

Importantly, nearly 60% of trial participants had diabetes—a population often undertreated for LDL-C. Repatha's effectiveness in this group reinforces the urgent need for aggressive lipid management in diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications.

Safety outcomes were reassuring, with no new safety signals identified. The treatment was well tolerated, and only serious adverse events or those leading to discontinuation were recorded, consistent with Repatha's current U.S. prescribing information.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.