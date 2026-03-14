Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’839 0.0%  SPI 17’893 -0.2%  Dow 46’558 -0.3%  DAX 23’447 -0.6%  Euro 0.9040 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’717 -0.6%  Gold 5’020 -1.4%  Bitcoin 56’342 1.7%  Dollar 0.7957 1.3%  Öl 103.1 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Shell115606002Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA und AMD im Abseits? DeepSeek lässt Chip-Giganten zittern
Analysten-Check: Warum der geplatzte Warner-Deal positiv die die Netflix-Aktie sein könnte
Kein Krypto-Winter in Sicht: Tom Lee sieht 50-Prozent-Crash nur als "vorübergehende Böe"
Swisscom-Aktie: Swisscom, Post und SBB Ziele des Bundesrates 2025 erreicht
Finanzplatz Tokio: Die Bedeutung von Stablecoins für die nationale Digital-Strategie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

AIA Group Aktie 11872025 / HK0000069689

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.03.2026 08:30:11

AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre Opens at AIA Central

AIA Group
8.15 CHF -2.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 14/03/2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Elevating the High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High Net-Worth Experience through Orchestrated Wealth and Legacy Advisory

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2026 - AIA Hong Kong announced the opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre at AIA Central, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of AIA Alta, its exclusive proposition for High-Net-Worth (HNW)1 and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) customers2. Purpose-built in Central, the Centre is housed within AIA Central—a landmark commercial building wholly owned by AIA Group—at the heart of the city's financial district. The Centre is designed to serve customers with increasingly complex, multi-market wealth, health and legacy planning needs through a highly integrated and personalised advisory experience.

741316-AIA-Group-Pic-jpg-550x.jpeg
Mr Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President (fourth from left); Mr Jacky Chan, AIA Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer (fourth from right); Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (third from left); Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (third from right); Ms Amy Chan, Chief Agency Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (second from left); Ms Myra Lee, Chief Financial Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (second from right); Ms Melissa Wong, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau (first from left); and Ms Carol Li, Chief Life Officer (first from right), AIA Hong Kong & Macau, celebrated the opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre.

Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said: "Since 2023, we have continued to strengthen our HNW proposition and see strong growth potential in this segment. In an increasingly dynamic global environment, enduring wealth, health and legacy planning have become more critical than ever.

741323-AIA-Alice-Liang-jpg-550x.jpeg
Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said that AIA Alta is extending its proposition to the UHNW segment, with the opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre marking a pivotal step in this journey.

We are elevating the HNW experience and expanding into the UHNW market as these customers seek more than insurance—looking for coordinated wealth and legacy advisory from a long-term partner who can guide them through complexity with clarity and confidence. The opening of the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre is a pivotal step, supported by our HNW Dedicated Team and international partners, to help customers achieve an optimal balance of health and wealth."

At the Heart of Hong Kong's Financial District

Formerly known as the AIA Alta Wealth Management Centre in Causeway Bay, the Centre was established as the first# of its kind within Hong Kong's insurance industry to provide professional wealth management services. Now housed within AIA Central, the AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre& offers unparalleled proximity to the city's financial ecosystem. This strategic location enables seamless connection with private banks, professional firms and international institutions that play a critical role in multi-market wealth structuring and legacy planning.

741330-AIA-Alta-Wealth-Centre-1-.jpeg
741337-AIA-Alta-Wealth-Centre-2-.jpeg
The AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre is designed to serve HNW and UHNW customers with increasingly complex, multi market wealth, health and legacy planning needs through a highly integrated and personalised advisory experience.

A Refined Advisory Experience

The Centre has been purpose-designed to deliver a more orchestrated and holistic advisory experience. Supported by AIA's HNW Dedicated Team and a network of international organisations, HNW customers can access advisory services on trust, legacy, tax, legal and family office matters within a single private setting. By bringing these capabilities together across every stage of the wealth and legacy planning journey, the Centre reduces fragmentation and empowers customers to make more confident, informed decisions.

A distinctive feature of the Centre is its bespoke hospitality offering, with dining prepared by AIA's own corporate dining team. Thoughtfully curated food and beverage selections complement advisory engagements within a calm and private environment. Visitors may also explore the History Wall, which traces AIA Group's century-long legacy in Asia and its enduring commitment to customers across generations, while enjoying panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, taking in Hong Kong's iconic skyline and landmarks such as the Hong Kong Observation Wheel.

741344-AIA-Alta-Wealth-Centre-3-.jpeg
Guests can enjoy panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, taking in Hong Kong's iconic skyline and landmarks.

Purpose-Led Design

Guided by AIA's commitment to sustainability, the Centre's design reflects ESG-informed principles through material storytelling. Reclaimed elements—from ocean-recovered fragments to repurposed glass, metal and wood—are thoughtfully re-crafted to symbolise restoration, renewal and continuity, expressing AIA Alta's belief that sustainability is a lived philosophy that preserves value, honours origins and supports enduring legacies across generations.

741351-AIA-Alta-Wealth-Centre-4-.jpeg
The Centre's design reflects ESG informed principles through material storytelling.

A Trusted Proposition for HNW Families

The strength of the AIA Alta proposition is underpinned by strong customer recognition. For years, AIA has been recognised as Hong Kong's most popular insurance brand among HNW individuals%, reflecting sustained trust in its ability to support HNW families. Looking ahead, AIA Alta will continue to support customers through its integrated pillars of Wealth and Health, complemented by meaningful experiences and curated privileges offered through AIA Alta Club—empowering customers to truly live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

741358-History-Wall-EN-jpg-550x.jpeg
Visitors may also explore the History Wall, which traces AIA Group's century long legacy in Asia and its enduring commitment to customers across generations.

Remarks:
1 High-Net-Worth customer means a customer with investable wealth of US$1 million to US$30 million.
2 Ultra-High-Net-Worth customer means a customer with investable wealth of more than US$30 million.
# As of 1 March 2023, compared with similar services offered by major Hong Kong insurance companies.
& AIA Alta Prestige Wealth Centre is available by invitation only.
% According to YouGov, an international research and data analytics company, Hong Kong BrandIndex 2022-2025, AIA has been the Most Considered Insurance Brand and is Most Likely to Be Purchased among the High-Net-Worth customers in Hong Kong (individuals with total investable assets exceeding US$ 1 million) for four consecutive years (from 2022 to 2025).

Important Information:
  • The above information provided herein shall not be construed as providing, selling, or soliciting the purchase of any insurance products or services outside Hong Kong and/or Macau, nor does it constitute any sales advice, product recommendation, or any form of service offer. Where the offering or sale of insurance products is prohibited under the laws of any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong and/or Macau, AIA shall not engage in such activities within that jurisdiction. AIA does not provide or sell insurance products or services in any territory other than Hong Kong and/or Macau. The above information is for reference purposes only and does not include detailed terms, conditions, or risk disclosures associated with the relevant products.
  • AIA reserves the right to amend, suspend or terminate the Services, any part thereof, service provider(s) or change any terms and conditions relating thereto at any time without prior notice at its absolute discretion.



Hashtag: #AIA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have about 18,000 financial planners*, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers^, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

* As at 30 June 2025
^ Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2025)

225647
News Source: AIA Hong Kong

14/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Nachrichten zu AIA Group Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?