24.11.2025 23:20:10

Agilent Technologies Q4 Profit Climbs

Agilent Technologies
122.81 CHF 2.07%
(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $434 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $452 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $1.86 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $434 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $1.86 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.79-$1.82 bln

Fiscal year 2026 revenue is expected in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion, and adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $5.86 to $6.00.

