After-Hours Rally: Stoke Therapeutics, Alpha Tau Medical, Compass Pathways Lead Biotech Movers

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks showed sharp moves in extended trading, with several names rebounding after steep regular-session losses. Fresh clinical data, FDA designations, and financing announcements drove momentum across the sector, highlighting catalysts that investors are watching closely.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) traded up to $33.95 (+11.42%) post-market hours, after closing at $30.47 (-7.67%). The rebound followed data presentations with Biogen (BIIB) at the 2025 AES Annual Meeting, supporting the potential of zorevunersen for Dravet syndrome.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) saw a sharp surge in its share price during after-hours trading. The stock climbed to $5.30, marking a gain of 25.26%, or $1.07. At the regular market close, recorded at 4:00 PM EST, the shares settled at $4.23, up 34 cents or 8.74%. The company announced that the first patient has been treated in its pilot study for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) using the Alpha DaRT technology.

Absci Corp. (ABSI) rose to $3.65 (+3.69%) after hours, building on a close of $3.52 (+2.03%). No fresh news on Tuesday, but on December 4 the company announced first volunteer dosing in its Phase 1/2a HEADLINE study of ABS-201, an investigational anti-PRLR antibody.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) climbed to $6.64 (+4.40%) after hours, after finishing at $6.36 (+0.95%). The company announced plans to host a webinar on Jan. 7, 2026, covering commercial preparations for TRD and clinical trial plans for PTSD.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) surged to $1.60 (+3.92%) after hours, despite closing sharply lower at $1.54 (-35.56%). The rally was driven by news that the FDA granted RMAT designation to SENTI-202, its investigational CAR-NK cell therapy for AML and other hematologic malignancies.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (HURA) edged up to $1.18 (+0.85%) after hours, following a steep decline to $1.17 (-40.91%) at the close. The company announced a registered direct offering of 9.4 million shares and warrants, priced at $1.65 per share.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) advanced to $3.86 (+7.32%) after hours, after closing at $3.69 (+2.22%). No company-specific news was reported on Tuesday.