Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’911 0.5%  SPI 19’629 0.3%  Dow 51’846 0.3%  DAX 24’894 -1.0%  Euro 0.9221 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’231 -1.3%  Gold 4’133 -1.4%  Bitcoin 50’684 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8102 0.2%  Öl 77.1 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX156888148UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Nach dem Gold-Kursrutsch: Barclays empfiehlt fünf Minenaktien
Bitcoin verliert seinen Vorsprung? Bloomberg-Analyst mit klarer Einschätzung
Droht eine IPO-Flut? Warum der Aktienmarkt gelassen bleiben könnte
Vonovia-Aktie fällt: Wandelanleihen in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe angekündigt
RWE-Aktie nahezu unbewegt: Unternehmen sichert sich Mehrheit an Amprion - Kapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung abgeschlossen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
23.06.2026 19:12:37

Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday, revealing the sale attracted slightly above average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.189 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.071 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Modell sieht langfristige Rendite des Bitcoin in der Nähe von null - Warum die Kryptowährung trotzdem ein Erfolg sein könnte
Ausblick: Micron Technology stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot am Abend mit Abschlägen
600 Milliarden Dollar vernichtet: SpaceX-Aktie rutscht unter den ersten Schlusskurs
Bayer setzt auf Künstliche Intelligenz: Neue Partnerschaft in der Medikamentenforschung - Aktie höher
IPhone 18 Pro Rumored To Feature Larger Camera Bump For Advanced Imaging Upgrades
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Abend im Minusbereich
Hyperscaler in Rot: Das steckt hinter den Kursverlusten bei den Aktien von Alphabet, Amazon und Microsoft
ASML-Aktie trotz Kurszielanhebung unter Druck - auch Aktien von Infineon und Intel korrigieren

Top-Rankings

KW 25: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 25: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 25: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.