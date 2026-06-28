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PSP Swiss Property Aktie 1829415 / CH0018294154

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28.06.2026 19:45:23

PSP Swiss Property, Invitation Conference Call

PSP Swiss Property
145.99 CHF 0.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
PSP Swiss Property, Invitation Conference Call

28.06.2026 / 19:45 CET/CEST

Ladies and Gentlemen,

 

Following the release of our press release last Friday (6pm CET), we invite you to join our conference call in English.

 

Date: Monday, 29 June 2026
Time: 9am (CET)

 

To attend the call, please pre-register via the following link

Diamond Pass Registration

 

Giacomo Balzarini, CEO, will explain the acquisition and the revised EBITDA guidance.

 

LINK PRESS RELEASE

 

Once you register you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.

Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following numbers on the day of the conference call 10-15 minutes before the event:

Switzerland/Rest of the World +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

 

We would be pleased to have your participation at the call.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

PSP Swiss Property
Investor Relations

  PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company
PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 10.1 billion in Switzerland's main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 6.7 billion. The 94 employees are based in Basel, Geneva, Zug and Zurich.

PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2000 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSP Swiss Property AG
Kolinplatz 2
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41417280404
Fax: +41417280409
E-mail: info@psp.info
Internet: www.psp.info
ISIN: CH0018294154
Valor: 1829415
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2355266

 
End of News EQS News Service

2355266  28.06.2026 CET/CEST

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