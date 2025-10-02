Spain Unemployment Declines In September

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment declined unexpectedly in September, data from the labor ministry showed Thursday.

The number of people out of work decreased 4,846 in September from the previous month. Unemployment was expected to increase 15,400.

This was the first time unemployment has decreased in September since 2007, excluding the pandemic period, the ministry said.

Year-on-year, unemployment fell 153,620 people or 6 percent. The number of registered unemployed totaled 2.42 million, the lowest figure for a September since 2007.

Further, data showed that registered unemployment fell by 4,670 in construction and by 3,067 in services. In industry, unemployment was down 1,422 and by 1,166 in agriculture.

Unemployment among young people aged below 25 rose by 16,085 in September compared to the previous month. The total unemployment was 183,716, the lowest figure in the historical series for a September, the ministry said.