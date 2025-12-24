Slovenian Economic Confidence Improves In December

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's economic confidence turned positive in December to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment rose to 0.6 in December from -0.6 in the previous month. Further, this was the highest reading since June 2022.

Among components, the morale for the retail sector improved to 18.0 from 12.0. Similarly, the index for the services sector strengthened from 15 to 19.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing confidence held steady at -4, and the morale in the construction sector eased to 12 from 14.

The survey also showed that the confidence among consumers remained equally pessimistic at -24 in December.