SMI 12'634 -0.8%  SPI 17'392 -0.9%  Dow 47'147 -0.7%  DAX 23'877 -0.7%  Euro 0.9221 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'694 -0.9%  Gold 4'079 - Bitcoin 75'859 1.1%  Dollar 0.7941 0.0%  Öl 63.8 -0.8% 
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Wird das Cybercab nun doch Lenkrad und Pedale bekommen?
Frühere CS-AT1-Investoren drängen UBS zu Vergleich
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
u-blox-Übernahme: Advent-Tochter Zenith setzt Vollzugsdatum noch in 2025 an
So notiert der Franken zum Euro und Dollar
17.11.2025 08:18:45

Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Surge 22.2%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports grew at an accelerated pace in October, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports jumped 22.2 percent year-over-year in October, following a 7.0 percent recovery in the previous month, which was the first increase in three months.

The growth in October was primarily driven by volatile non-monetary gold and supported by electronic products, such as ICs and PCs, the agency said.

Outflows of electronic products grew 33.2 percent, and those of non-electronic products climbed by 18.8 percent.

