Britische Pfund - Singapur-Dollar GBP - SGD
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
17.11.2025 08:18:45
Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Surge 22.2%
(RTTNews) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports grew at an accelerated pace in October, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Monday.
Non-oil domestic exports jumped 22.2 percent year-over-year in October, following a 7.0 percent recovery in the previous month, which was the first increase in three months.
The growth in October was primarily driven by volatile non-monetary gold and supported by electronic products, such as ICs and PCs, the agency said.
Outflows of electronic products grew 33.2 percent, and those of non-electronic products climbed by 18.8 percent.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/SGD
|1.7130
|0.0020
|0.12
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX vor ruhiger Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt wird am Montag mit einer ruhigen Eröffnung gerechnet. An den Börsen in Asien geht es zum Wochenstart abwärts.