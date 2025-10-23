Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year, while core CPI also rose an annual 2.7 percent.

Japan also will see October results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in September, their scores were 48.5 and 53.3, respectively.

Australia will provide October results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in September, their scores were 51.4 and 52.4, respectively.

Singapore will see September numbers for industrial production; in August, production was down 9.7 percent on month and 7.8 percent on year.

Taiwan will release unemployment data for September; in August, the jobless rate was 3.35 percent.