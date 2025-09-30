Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LLB-Aktie: Adrian Eggenberger wird Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der Schweizer Tochter
Swiss Prime Site-Aktie: Fonds Swiss Prime Site Solutions plant Kapitalerhöhung Ende Oktober
Wolfspeed-Aktie vervielfacht sich: Heftige Kurssprünge nach Insolvenzverfahren
BBVA-Aktie: Sabadell-Übernahmeangebot überarbeitet - Aktionäre profitieren von Dividende
Roche-Aktie: Neuer Troponin T-Test zur präzisen Herzinfarkt-Diagnose vorgestellt
30.09.2025 08:55:00

Japan Housing Starts Fall 9.8%

(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts decreased for the fifth straight month in August, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Tuesday.

Housing starts dropped 9.8 percent yearly in August, following a 9.7 percent fall in July. Economists had expected a decrease of 5.2 percent.

The data indicated a decrease in new construction across all categories.The decline was more evident in the issued category, which tumbled by 67.5 percent.

There were also declines of 10.6 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, in the owned and built-for-sale segments.

The seasonally adjusted annualized number of housing starts declined to 711,000 in August from 712,000 in July.

Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors surged 38.9 percent annually in August, reversing a 19.0 percent fall a month ago.

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/JPY 199.1714 -0.3613
-0.18

