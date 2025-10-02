Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
|
02.10.2025 08:39:28
Japan Consumer Confidence Rises To 9-month High
(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved more than expected in September to the highest level in nine months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 35.3 in September from 34.9 in August. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 35.1.
Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since December 2024, when it was 35.9.
The latest survey was conducted on September 15 among 8,400 households.
The index for overall livelihood increased by 0.5 points to 33.2, and the sub-index for employment improved to 39.9 from 39.3.
Data showed that the index for willingness to buy durable goods rose to 28.8 from 28.0, while the index reflecting income growth remained stable at 39.4.
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/JPY
|198.2123
|0.0211
|0.01
Der heinische Aktienmarkt dürfte nahtlos an seine Vortagesgewinne anknüpfen. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein fester Start ab. Die Börsen in Fernost legen am Donnerstag zu. In China findet feiertagsbedingt weiter kein Handel statt.
