Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Kritik am Autonomen Fahren reisst nicht ab - Influencer-Test misslingt
Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
DKSH-Aktie: DKSH bringt malaysischen Kaffee und Brotaufstriche nach Singapur
OpenAI wurde bei Anteilsplatzierung mit 500 Milliarden Dollar bewertet
China plant wohl Einschränkungen für Nokia- und Ericsson-Technik
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

02.10.2025 08:39:28

Japan Consumer Confidence Rises To 9-month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved more than expected in September to the highest level in nine months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 35.3 in September from 34.9 in August. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 35.1.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since December 2024, when it was 35.9.

The latest survey was conducted on September 15 among 8,400 households.

The index for overall livelihood increased by 0.5 points to 33.2, and the sub-index for employment improved to 39.9 from 39.3.

Data showed that the index for willingness to buy durable goods rose to 28.8 from 28.0, while the index reflecting income growth remained stable at 39.4.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Lithium Americas-Aktie mit weiterem Kurssprung: Einstieg der US-Regierung bei wichtigem Lithium-Projekt
Roche Aktie News: Roche springt am Mittwochmittag an
Canopy Growth-Aktie im Aufwind - Kursrally im Cannabissektor nach Trump-Beitrag
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer am Vormittag im Aufwind
NVIDIA-Aktie: Experten empfehlen NVIDIA im September mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Salzgitter Aktie News: Hausse bei Salzgitter am Mittag
Experten sehen bei SAP-Aktie Potenzial
UBS-Aktie schwächer: US-Gericht weist Klage gegen die Schweiz wegen CS-Übernahme ab
DroneShield-Aktie setzt Kursrally fort

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 198.2123 0.0211
0.01

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}