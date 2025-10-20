Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
Italy Construction Output Falls 1.6%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output decreased in August after recovering in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Monday.
Construction production fell 1.6 percent monthly in August, reversing a 0.7 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the steepest decline in eight months.
Meanwhile, the yearly growth in construction output eased to 4.0 percent in August from 5.4 percent a month ago.
On an unadjusted basis, the annual construction production growth moderated to 0.4 percent in August from 5.4 percent in July.
