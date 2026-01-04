Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.01.2026 23:31:21

Indonesia Trade, Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Indonesia will on Monday release November trade numbers and December inflation data, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 3.2 percent on year after slipping 1.15 percent in October. Exports re called lower by an annual 0.5 percent after falling 2.31 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.10 billion, up from $2.40 billion a month earlier. In November, overall inflation was up 0.17 percent on month and 2.72 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.36 percent.

Singapore will provide November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were up 2.3 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.

Finally, Japan and Thailand will see December results for their respective manufacturing PMIs, while China will see results for its services PMI.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Hang Seng letztlich stärker - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen

Am Freitag blieb der heimische Aktienmarkt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechselten ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.

