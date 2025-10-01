Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.10.2025 12:41:19

Indonesia Inflation Rises To 2.65%

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.65 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 2.31 percent increase in August.

The latest inflation rate was the highest since May 2024, when prices had risen by 2.84 percent.

Nonetheless, the inflation rate has remained within the central bank's target range of 1.5-3.5 percent.

Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco grew 5.01 percent annually in September, and housing and utility costs were 1.64 percent higher.Meanwhile, energy prices showed a decline of 0.11 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent.

Separate official data showed that Indonesia's trade surplus rose to $5.5 billion in August from $2.76 billion in the corresponding period last year as exports surged 5.8 percent amid a 6.56 percent fall in imports. In July, the surplus was $4.17 billion.

