Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’080 -0.7%  SPI 18’094 -0.6%  Dow 48’294 -0.4%  DAX 24’414 -1.2%  Euro 0.9272 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’839 -0.9%  Gold 4’869 2.2%  Bitcoin 70’123 0.6%  Dollar 0.7906 0.1%  Öl 65.1 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526
Top News
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
QIAGEN-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Übernahmegerüchte im Blick
Johnson & Johnson-Aktie dennoch leichter: Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum dank neuer Arzneien
Jefferies & Company Inc.: Continental-Aktie erhält Buy
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Intrawest Aktie CA4609152000

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.01.2026 14:08:38

Indonesia Holds Key Rate As Expected

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank left its interest rates unchanged as the current level supports stabilizing the currency and underpinning economic growth.

The Bank Indonesia board, governed by Perry Warjiyo, decided to hold the BI rate at 4.75 percent as expected.

The bank had reduced the benchmark rate by 125 basis points in 2025. The current level of 4.75 percent was the lowest since October 2022.

The deposit facility rate was maintained at 3.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 5.50 percent.

Economic growth was projected to be in the range of 4.7 percent to 5.5 percent in 2025. It was expected to improve to 4.9 percent to 5.7 percent this year, underpinned by increased domestic demand and other policy measures to stimulate growth. In December, consumer price inflation was 2.92 percent. The bank forecast inflation to remain low this year within the target range of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag tiefer
Hypoport-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Transaktionsvolumen legt 2025 trotz schwachem Schlussquartal zu
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gibt am Nachmittag nach
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Outperform-Bewertung durch Bernstein Research
Zollsorgen: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich mit starken Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen schwächer
BKW Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf BKW
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
DocMorris-Aktie rutscht ab: Unternehmen wächst 2025 zweistellig in Lokalwährungen - EBITDA-Ausblick tiefer
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:29 Ukraine: Großer Teil von Kiew weiter ohne Strom und Heizung
14:29 Atomkraft weltweit auf Rekordniveau - China treibt Ausbau
14:28 Bundesregierung: 'Putin nutzt Kälte als Waffe'
14:27 US-Zolldrohungen: Bundesregierung will Eskalation vermeiden
14:23 ROUNDUP 2: Europaparlament bringt Mercosur-Abkommen vor Gerichtshof
14:14 DAVOS: Trump in Davos gelandet
14:11 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax verliert erneut - Trumps Auftritt in Davos erwartet
14:11 DAVOS: Lange Schlangen und Schubsereien vor Trump-Rede
14:21 Travelers-Aktie dennoch leichter: Gewinnsprung 2025
14:04 EU-Kommission plant 1,9 Milliarden für Entwicklungshilfe ein