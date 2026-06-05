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05.06.2026 14:22:59
India GDP Growth Accelerates
(RTTNews) - India's economy logged robust growth in the March quarter despite geopolitical tensions, official data showed Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 7.8 percent on a yearly basis in the January to March quarter, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation reported.
This was weaker than the 8.0 percent growth posted in the preceding quarter but outpaced economists' forecast of 7.2 percent.
In the financial year 2025-26, the economy registered 7.7 percent expansion compared to 7.1 percent in the prior year.
The Reserve Bank of India today downgraded India's growth outlook for 2026-27 to 6.6 percent from 6.9 percent.
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