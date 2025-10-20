Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’602 -0.3%  SPI 17’324 -0.2%  Dow 46’191 0.5%  DAX 24’129 1.3%  Euro 0.9238 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’650 0.8%  Gold 4’255 0.1%  Bitcoin 87’820 1.9%  Dollar 0.7926 0.0%  Öl 60.9 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
TKMS-Aktie feiert starken Börsengang: Erstkurs der thyssenkrupp-Tochter übertrifft Erwartungen
European Lithium ordnet Optionsstruktur neu - Aktie verliert fast 30 Prozent
Knorr-Bremse-Aktie fester: Übernahme von Nfz-Spezialist Travis
Aktien von Kering und L'Oréal-Aktie steigen: Kauf von Kering-Schönheitssparte
Aktien von Telefonica und United Internet: Unternehmen will Verhältnis verbessern
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

20.10.2025 12:46:02

Hong Kong Jobless Rate Rises To 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate increased in the July to September period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.9 percent in July-September, up from 3.7 in the June-August period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate remained stable at 1.6 percent.

Without adjustment, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons was 155,600, compared to 151,000 in the June-August period.

The unemployment rate increased in many major economic sectors, with more distinct increases observed in the social work activities sector and construction sector. 

Looking ahead, the continued expansion of the Hong Kong economy is expected to support job growth, Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.

However, the employment situation in some sectors would continue to face challenges during economic restructuring, and the increasing external uncertainties could also weigh on corporate hiring sentiment.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardendeal: Holcim übernimmt Xella - Aktie mit Gewinnen
Börsengang von TKMS: Das erwartet Anleger und thyssenkrupp-Aktionäre
Top-Investoren greifen zu: Seagate Technology wird zum heimlichen KI-Gewinner
OpenAI-Deal mit AMD: Das überrascht selbst den NVIDIA-Chef
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT: Nach Kurseinbruch jetzt wieder im Aufwind?
TKMS-Aktie feiert starken Börsengang: Erstkurs der thyssenkrupp-Tochter übertrifft Erwartungen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Handelskonflikt im Fokus: SMI leichter -- DAX wieder über 24'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftiger Erholung

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/HKD 10.4211 -0.0098
-0.09

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
13:00 Stimmung im Wohnungsbau in Deutschland auf Drei-Jahres-Hoch
12:56 SPD bleibt hart im Streit um Rentenpaket
12:44 Knorr-Bremse übernimmt Nutzfahrzeug-Serviceportal
12:42 ROUNDUP: Amazon-Störung legt Websites und Apps lahm
12:38 Mallorcas Flugverkehr nach Drohnensichtung wieder normal
12:37 APA ots news: UNIQA Studie: Jede:r Zweite möchte mehr für die eigene...
12:33 IPO/ROUNDUP 2: Marineschiffbauer TKMS legt fulminanten Börsenstart hin
12:30 Aktien Europa: Überwiegend Gewinne - Gerichtsurteil belastet BNP Paribas
12:28 Japan vor Wahl von Takaichi zur ersten Regierungschefin
12:25 GNW-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen von CLIQ Digital zum 3. Quartal 2025 möglicherweise unter Markterwartungen