Eurozone Construction Output Falls Slightly

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output dropped slightly in August, figures from Eurostat showed on Monday.

Construction output edged down 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in August, reversing an increase of 0.5 percent in July and the 0.1 percent rise in June.

Within overall construction, construction of building dropped 0.1 percent, while specialized construction activities grew 0.1 percent. Civil engineering was down 1.3 percent.

Compared to the previous year, construction output moved up 0.1 percent, following a 0.7 percent increase in July.

Construction output in the EU dropped 0.9 percent from the prior month and remained flat on a yearly basis in August.

Among member states of the EU, the largest monthly decreases in construction output were recorded in Romania, Hungary and Poland. Meanwhile, the highest increases were observed in Sweden, Czechia and Bulgaria.