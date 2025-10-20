Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’598 -0.4%  SPI 17’317 -0.3%  Dow 46’191 0.5%  DAX 24’120 1.2%  Euro 0.9237 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’650 0.8%  Gold 4’294 1.0%  Bitcoin 87’996 2.1%  Dollar 0.7923 0.0%  Öl 60.9 -0.7% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Ausblick: Philip Morris stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) mit Investmenttipp: Buy-Note für MTU Aero Engines-Aktie
Ausblick: UniCredit stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
European Lithium ordnet Optionsstruktur neu - Aktie verliert fast 30 Prozent
Nach Trump-Auswirkungen: Novo Nordisk-Aktie startet stärker in die Woche
20.10.2025 14:30:03

Eurozone Construction Output Falls Slightly

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output dropped slightly in August, figures from Eurostat showed on Monday.

Construction output edged down 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in August, reversing an increase of 0.5 percent in July and the 0.1 percent rise in June.

Within overall construction, construction of building dropped 0.1 percent, while specialized construction activities grew 0.1 percent. Civil engineering was down 1.3 percent.

Compared to the previous year, construction output moved up 0.1 percent, following a 0.7 percent increase in July.

Construction output in the EU dropped 0.9 percent from the prior month and remained flat on a yearly basis in August.

Among member states of the EU, the largest monthly decreases in construction output were recorded in Romania, Hungary and Poland. Meanwhile, the highest increases were observed in Sweden, Czechia and Bulgaria.

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

