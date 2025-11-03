Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.11.2025 08:37:06

Dutch Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.8%

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth eased for the second straight month in September, though slightly, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 3.8 percent annually in September, slower than the 3.9 percent increase in August. Sales have been rising since July 2024.

Sales of non-food products alone advanced 3.7 percent from last year, and turnover in the food sector increased by 4.1 percent.

Furniture and home furnishing stores, clothing stores, drugstores, and DIY stores had higher turnover than last year, while those in recreational goods stores, consumer electronics stores, and shoe and leather goods stores were lower, the agency said.

Data showed that online retail sales were 6.0 percent higher compared to last year.

