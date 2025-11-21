Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.11.2025 10:13:21

Denmark Business Confidence Weakens In November

(RTTNews) - Denmark's business confidence decreased for the second straight month in November, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, dropped to 20-month low of 101.2 in November in 101.9 in October. The value of 100 reflects the historical average.

Among the four underlying confidence indicators, the industrial confidence index fell to 89.0 from 92.3 as production and employment expectations worsened.

In November, 6.0 percent of companies in the industry reported that their production was limited by a shortage of labor, which was the lowest share since October 2020.

Meanwhile, the index for construction rose to 101.1 from 100.6, while services decreased to 104.5 from 105.4. The confidence indicator for the retail trade rose notably to 109.2 from 104.3.

