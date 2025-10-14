Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'431 -0.4%  SPI 17'147 -0.4%  Dow 46'270 0.4%  DAX 24'237 -0.6%  Euro 0.9297 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'552 -0.3%  Gold 4'142 0.8%  Bitcoin 90'593 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8008 -0.4%  Öl 62.3 -1.7% 
Analyst sieht Tesla als Meme-Aktie - Kursanstieg erinnert an Bitcoin-Hype
Trends erkennen mit der 200-Tage-Linie - so funktioniert der Klassiker der Charttechnik
Ausblick: ASML NV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
NVIDIA und OpenAI: Neuer Milliarden-Deal entfacht alte Blasen-Ängste
Boeing-Aktie im Plus: EU gibt grünes Licht für Spirit-Übernahme nach Zugeständnissen
15.10.2025 00:04:06

China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday release September figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall consumer prices are expected to rise 0.2 percent on month but slip 0.2 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 0.4 percent annual decline in August. Producer prices are expected to sink 2.3 percent on year after falling 2.9 percent in the previous month.

South Korea will provide September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 8.2 percent on year after slumping 4.1 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 12.7 percent after rising 1.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $9.56 billion, roughly unchanged from a month earlier.

Australia will see September results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in August, the index was down 0.1 percent on month.

Japan will release final August numbers for industrial production; no change is expected from the previous reading of -1.2 percent on month.

Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch schwach: Neues Joint Venture für Unterstützungsfahrzeuge in Polen - HENSOLDT und RENK fallen ebenfalls
Analyst sieht Tesla als Meme-Aktie - Kursanstieg erinnert an Bitcoin-Hype
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Dekotierung per 14. Januar 2026
NVIDIA-Aktie nach Gewinnen schwächer: Meta und Oracle setzen künftig auf NVIDIAs Spectrum-X-Ethernet-Plattform
Givaudan-Aktie mit Plus: Boom dank Parfüm-Power - Luxus zahlt sich aus
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
Berichtssaison nimmt mit US-Banken Fahrt auf: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX endet in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwach
Entspannungssignale von der Zollfront: US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- Märkte in China schliessen mit Verlusten - Japan im Feiertag
Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: Vielzahl an Daten zu seltenen Krebsarten angekündigt - FDA-Zulassung für Elecsys
KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
23:04 WDH: Pistorius verteidigt Kritik am Wehrdienst-Kompromiss
23:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für LVMH auf 530 Euro - 'Hold'
23:03 Trump erwägt wegen Sojaproblem Verzicht auf China-Speiseöl
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Zinssenkungshoffnung überlagert US-China-Streit
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Zinssenkungshoffnung überlagert US-China-Streit
22:03 Trump vor Selenskyj-Besuch: 'Bin sehr enttäuscht' von Putin
21:56 Hamas übergibt vier weitere Leichen von Geiseln
21:43 Trump unterstützt den Wirtschaftskurs von Argentiniens Präsident Milei
21:11 Trump: Hamas wird entwaffnet - notfalls mit Gewalt
20:45 Devisen: Euro steigt - Hoffnung für Frankreichs Haushalt und US-Zinsfantasie