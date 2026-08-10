Bullish Oil Bets Shrink for a Second Week Running, COT Data Show

Money managers have reduced their bullish bets on both Brent and WTI crude futures over the past two weeks despite little progress on a potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In the latest reporting week to August 4, portfolio managers trimmed their net long position in NYMEX WTI by 7,257 lots to 101,050 lots, data from the exchanges found. The net long position, the difference between bullish and bearish bets, in ICE Brent crude oil futures was slashed by 11%, or by 20,361 lots to 164,722 lots. This was the second consecutive weekly decline…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com