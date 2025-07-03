Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’978 -0.1%  SPI 16’617 -0.1%  Dow 44’829 0.8%  DAX 23’934 0.6%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’343 0.5%  Gold 3’327 -0.9%  Bitcoin 87’371 1.3%  Dollar 0.7955 0.4%  Öl 68.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Tech-Aktien jenseits der Magnificent Seven: Auf diese Unternehmen setzt der Needham-Fonds
Vom Nischenplayer zum Marktstar: Cyngn nach NVIDIA-Nennung stark gefragt
Rohstoffe im Juni 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
ams OSRAM verlängert revolvierende Kreditlinie bis September 2027
Dollar legt zu Franken und Euro zu - das steckt dahinter
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.07.2025 00:41:06

UPS Unveils Voluntary Buyouts For Union Drivers Amid Major Network Restructurings

United Parcel Service
84.67 CHF 1.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - UPS announced Thursday it will offer voluntary buyouts to its union-represented delivery drivers for the first time in its history, as part of a sweeping effort to restructure operations and improve profitability.

Drivers opting for the buyout would receive a substantial financial package in addition to their accrued retirement benefits, including pensions and healthcare.

The Atlanta-based logistics giant is grappling with a post-pandemic decline in parcel volumes, compounded by supply chain disruptions and tariffs implemented under former President Donald Trump that have complicated global shipping routes. Earlier this year, UPS outlined plans to cut 20,000 jobs and close 73 facilities as part of its largest-ever network reconfiguration.

The buyout plan was first disclosed by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents about 330,000 UPS workers.

The union sharply criticized the proposal, calling it an "illegal violation" of their national contract, which had included commitments to create more than 22,000 new union jobs.

"Our members cannot be bought off, and we will not allow them to be sold out," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien declared, urging workers to reject the buyout offer.

UPS responded that it remains committed to its 2023 labor contract and is in talks with the union over the buyout terms. The company's current contract included significant wage increases and benefits that have weighed on profit margins amid lower package demand.

UPS shares fell 1.3 percent on Thursday and are down more than 17 percent so far this year, trailing the broader S&P 500. The move highlights UPS's urgent push to adapt its network and workforce to changing economic and industry conditions.

Nachrichten zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten