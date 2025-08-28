Uni-Bio Science Group Announces 2025 Interim Results



EPS Surged to 1.27 HK Cents with a Three-year CAGR of 43.1%Robust Revenue Growth Driven by Strong Demand for Bogutai® and Omnichannel Strategy (28 August 2025 – Hong Kong) A fully integrated biopharmaceutical company – Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (“Uni-Bio Science”, together with its subsidiaries referred to as the “Group”, stock code: 0690.HK), is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the “Period”). Key Accomplishments in the First Half of 2025 During the Period, the Group achieved a spectrum of accomplishments, for both of its marketed products and innovative biologics. The key highlights include: During the Period, the Group delivered solid financial results, with revenue achieved an increase of 13.4% year-on-year (“YoY”) and net profit reaching a record HK$76.0 million, up 12.7% YoY, while EPS increased from HK$0.62 cents in the first half of 2023 to HK$1.27 cents in the first half of 2025, representing a three-year CAGR of 43.1%. The growth this year was driven by the Group’s omnichannel strategy and increasing demand for Bogutai ® , along with in the Group’s existing marketed drugs. Meanwhile, the Group strengthened its financial position, with improvements across all key liquidity ratios and overall financial resilience. Since its official launch in March 2024, Bogutai ® has steadily built market recognition and sustained growth momentum. Bogutai ® has achieved solid progress in clinical uptake and patient enrollment, with over 8,000 new patients and 6,000 returning patients, and establishing a broad and in-depth market network across first- to fourth-tier markets. During the Period, revenue of Bogutai ® increased substantially from approximately HK$18.8 million to approximately HK$65.6 million, representing a significant increase of 248.9%. In May 2025, the Group’s second ophthalmology product, ??? ® (Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops), received marketing approval from the China National Medical Products Administration ( “ NMPA ” ), marking a significant milestone in expanding the Group ’ s ophthalmic portfolio. In July 2025, the marketing application of Isavuconazonium sulfoate capsules was officially accepted by the NMPA, marking a significant milestone for the Group in the field of antifungal treatment. Isavuconazonium sulfoate capsules is expected to be approved for launch in the second half of 2026. In June 2025, the Group officially launched the high-end series GeneQueens ™ of ??? ® and the medical device brand ??? ® , marking a key milestone in its strategic expansion into the integrated "Drug, Medical Device, and Aesthetics" field. During the Period, the Group is refocusing its R&D strategy on regenerative medicine. In particular, the Group is in discussions with leading regenerative medicine research institutions in China to establish industry–academic partnerships in this field, aiming to co-develop innovative therapies leveraging growth factors and regenerative medicine technologies, combining complementary strengths to accelerate research and further strengthen the Group’s leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation. Interim Results For the Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$310.2 million, representing an increase of 13.4% YoY. Revenue of Bogutai® increased substantially from approximately HK$18.8 million to approximately HK$65.6 million, representing a significant increase of 248.9%. Revenue generated from GeneTime® was approximately HK$107.8 million, representing an increase of 18.1% YoY. GeneSoft® recorded a mild decrease in revenue to approximately HK$18.5 million, representing a decrease of 2.1% YoY. Currently, the Group is preparing for GeneSoft® entry into medical insurance coverage, aiming for inclusion by the end of 2025, and providing a strong catalyst for future growth. Pinup® recorded a decrease of 22.7% in revenue to approximately HK$108.9 million for the Period. The Group was re-selected for the centralized procurement in 2024, with a validity period of two years. However, in response to certain local policy changes, the Group adopted a more selective approach to hospital supply. Hospitals in many provinces began procuring Boshutai® in 2025. Revenue from Boshutai® was approximately HK$6.1 million, representing a significant increase of 84.8%. Gross profit was approximately HK$254.1 million, representing an increase of 10.2% YoY, whereas gross profit margin was 81.9% (first half of 2024:84.3%). The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to the recent addition of Bogutai®, which is still in the early stages of commercialization and had a relatively low output volume, resulting in higher product costs. Profit for the Period surged from approximately HK$67.4 million in the first half of 2024 to approximately HK$76.0 million, representing an increase of 12.7%. This result reflects the effectiveness of the Group’s strategic focus on operational efficiency, disciplined cost control, and targeted commercial execution, reinforcing its trajectory toward sustained profit growth and long-term value creation. The earnings per share reached approximately HK$1.27 cents, reflecting a growth of 16.5% YoY. Prospects China’s medical device industry is expected to grow at an 8.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, fueled by rising chronic diseases and innovation investment. Government policies like “Made in China 2025” and the 2025 “Measures to Support High-Quality Development of Innovative Drugs” promote drug innovation, expanded insurance, faster approvals, and prioritize key therapies, including pediatric, chronic, and infectious diseases. National procurement now favors innovation over price, supporting sustainable healthcare growth. Leveraging advanced synthetic biology, the Group is well-positioned to seize these opportunities and advance regenerative therapies in orthopedics, ophthalmology, dermatology, and medical aesthetics. Looking forward, Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman of Uni-Bio Science said, “We are committed to pursuing a diversification strategy to ensure sustainability by driving product innovation and expanding marketing channels and geographical presence. During the Period, we achieved notable breakthroughs in our product portfolio. We received marketing approval of our new ophthalmology product, ???®, and antifungal product, isavuconazonium sulfoate capsules. Our medical aesthetic products also experienced a major launch with the introduction of the high-end GeneQueens™ series, along with a new medical device brand, ???®. We have implemented omnichannel strategies to broaden our customer base beyond traditional hospital networks. Our direct sales team works closely with multiple-tier hospitals, while our own flagship stores are established on all major Chinese online sales platforms. We will continue to grow our online presence and expand our distributor network to support offline marketing. Internationally, we are focusing on markets such as the U.S., Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Our FDA application for Bogutai® is progressing, with approval expected as early as 2027, targeting it as our first overseas commercial product. During the Period, we further re-focused our R&D strategy in regenerative medicine. To enhance our core strengths and enter advanced therapies, we established two cutting-edge R&D platforms: the ECO-KSFA® Mini-protein Superfactory, which enables large-scale production of complex-structured polypeptides while significantly reducing costs; and the Biological Hydrogel Technology Platform, designed to incorporate active molecules such as growth factors for enhanced tissue engineering repair. These platforms form the basis of our R&D and will boost our product innovation.” About UNI-Bio Science Group Limited Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The research and development centre is fully equipped with a complete system for the development of genetically-engineered products with a pilot plant test base which is in line with NMPA requirements. The Group also has three GMP manufacturing bases in Beijing, Dongguan and Shenzhen. The Group also has a highly efficient commercialization platform and marketing network. The Group focuses on the development of novel treatments and innovative drugs addressing the therapeutic areas of endocrine such as diabetes and osteoporosis, ophthalmology and dermatology. Uni-Bio Science Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 12, 2001. Stock code: 0690. For further information, please contact: ir@uni-bioscience.com 28/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

