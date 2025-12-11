u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox launches SIG 2.00 GNSS firmware: 95%-confidence geolocation for Wi-Fi 6E/7/8 access points



11.12.2025 / 09:02 CET/CEST



Dedicated GNSS firmware delivering AFC-compliant geolocation and adhering to 6 GHz spectrum rules, accelerating deployment of location-enabled Wi-Fi infrastructure. Thalwil, Switzerland – December 11, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announced the release of Standard Infrastructure GNSS (SIG) 2.00, a dedicated GNSS firmware solution for Wi-Fi 6E/7/8 access points operating in the 6 GHz band. Designed to meet Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) requirements in the US and Canada, SIG 2.00 enables access points to determine their geolocation with 95% confidence-bound accuracy. It also delivers improved positioning accuracy under multipath environments, ensuring AFC systems receive reliable geolocation data. Compatible with the u-blox M10 and F10 platforms, the firmware simplifies compliance processes and speeds up integration, helping OEMs deploy high-performance, location-enabled Wi-Fi networks quickly and at scale. Turnkey geolocation for regulatory-ready 6 GHz deployments As Wi-Fi infrastructure expands into the 6 GHz band, compliance with regional spectrum regulations becomes essential for Standard Power operation. SIG 2.00 offers a ready-to-integrate GNSS solution that meets these requirements out-of-the-box, reducing design effort while ensuring operational reliability. Its precise location reporting enables Wi-Fi 6E/7/8 access points to coexist safely with incumbent users of the 6 GHz band, such as microwave and satellite services. Flexible design options on proven platforms SIG 2.00 runs on two established u-blox GNSS platforms. On u-blox M10, it offers a cost-efficient single-band (L1) ultra-low-power solution for mainstream deployments. On u-blox F10, it provides a dual-band (L1/L5) GNSS with RAW data output, delivering enhanced robustness in multipath or dense environments. This flexibility allows OEMs to meet a wide range of performance and integration requirements while achieving 95% confidence-bound accuracy and maintaining regulatory compliance. Next-generation location-enabled wireless infrastructure By removing complexity from AFC compliance, SIG 2.00 supports rapid design-in for enterprise and industrial Wi-Fi deployments, from campuses and stadiums to city-wide infrastructure. With robust positioning accuracy and streamlined integration, it helps accelerate the adoption of high-performance, location-enabled wireless networks in the 6 GHz band. Availability SIG 2.00 GNSS firmware is available now for evaluation and integration on the u-blox M10 and F10 GNSS platforms. For more information, visit www.u-blox.com/router

For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and proven solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News