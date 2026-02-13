Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

13.02.2026 08:30:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.30 EUR -0.93%
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

13-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 480.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 472.80p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 477.4096p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,254,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,792,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
800 480.00  16:01:59 00079182155TRLO0 XLON
330 480.00  16:01:59 00079182156TRLO0 XLON
384 480.00  16:02:42 00079182206TRLO0 XLON
2 480.00  16:02:42 00079182207TRLO0 XLON
649 480.00  16:02:42 00079182208TRLO0 XLON
727 480.00  16:02:42 00079182209TRLO0 XLON
759 480.00  16:02:42 00079182210TRLO0 XLON
658 480.00  16:02:42 00079182211TRLO0 XLON
801 480.00  16:02:42 00079182212TRLO0 XLON
733 480.00  16:02:42 00079182213TRLO0 XLON
748 480.00  16:02:42 00079182214TRLO0 XLON
729 480.00  16:02:42 00079182215TRLO0 XLON
735 480.00  16:02:42 00079182216TRLO0 XLON
746 480.00  16:02:42 00079182217TRLO0 XLON
643 480.00  16:02:42 00079182218TRLO0 XLON
706 480.00  16:02:42 00079182219TRLO0 XLON
647 480.00  16:02:42 00079182220TRLO0 XLON
677 480.00  16:02:42 00079182221TRLO0 XLON
645 480.00  16:02:42 00079182222TRLO0 XLON
733 480.00  16:02:42 00079182223TRLO0 XLON
725 480.00  16:02:42 00079182224TRLO0 XLON
734 479.80  16:06:09 00079182452TRLO0 XLON
564 478.80  16:08:44 00079182651TRLO0 XLON
125 478.80  16:09:54 00079182715TRLO0 XLON
137 475.20  16:21:38 00079184400TRLO0 XLON
371 475.20  16:21:38 00079184401TRLO0 XLON
1896 475.20  16:22:17 00079184488TRLO0 XLON
1602 473.00  16:23:05 00079184881TRLO0 XLON
676 473.00  16:23:06 00079184891TRLO0 XLON
624 473.00  16:23:06 00079184892TRLO0 XLON
19 473.00  16:23:06 00079184893TRLO0 XLON
271 473.00  16:23:06 00079184896TRLO0 XLON
416 473.00  16:23:06 00079184897TRLO0 XLON
620 473.00  16:23:08 00079184919TRLO0 XLON
663 473.00  16:23:08 00079184920TRLO0 XLON
701 473.20  16:23:25 00079184965TRLO0 XLON
686 473.40  16:27:18 00079186086TRLO0 XLON
856 473.40  16:27:18 00079186087TRLO0 XLON
16 472.80  16:27:21 00079186090TRLO0 XLON
12 472.80  16:27:21 00079186091TRLO0 XLON
434 473.40  16:28:02 00079186219TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 418002
EQS News ID: 2275816

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service