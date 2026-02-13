Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



13-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000

Highest price paid per share: 480.00p

Lowest price paid per share: 472.80p

Volume weighted average price paid: 477.4096 p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,254,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,792,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 800 480.00 16:01:59 00079182155TRLO0 XLON 330 480.00 16:01:59 00079182156TRLO0 XLON 384 480.00 16:02:42 00079182206TRLO0 XLON 2 480.00 16:02:42 00079182207TRLO0 XLON 649 480.00 16:02:42 00079182208TRLO0 XLON 727 480.00 16:02:42 00079182209TRLO0 XLON 759 480.00 16:02:42 00079182210TRLO0 XLON 658 480.00 16:02:42 00079182211TRLO0 XLON 801 480.00 16:02:42 00079182212TRLO0 XLON 733 480.00 16:02:42 00079182213TRLO0 XLON 748 480.00 16:02:42 00079182214TRLO0 XLON 729 480.00 16:02:42 00079182215TRLO0 XLON 735 480.00 16:02:42 00079182216TRLO0 XLON 746 480.00 16:02:42 00079182217TRLO0 XLON 643 480.00 16:02:42 00079182218TRLO0 XLON 706 480.00 16:02:42 00079182219TRLO0 XLON 647 480.00 16:02:42 00079182220TRLO0 XLON 677 480.00 16:02:42 00079182221TRLO0 XLON 645 480.00 16:02:42 00079182222TRLO0 XLON 733 480.00 16:02:42 00079182223TRLO0 XLON 725 480.00 16:02:42 00079182224TRLO0 XLON 734 479.80 16:06:09 00079182452TRLO0 XLON 564 478.80 16:08:44 00079182651TRLO0 XLON 125 478.80 16:09:54 00079182715TRLO0 XLON 137 475.20 16:21:38 00079184400TRLO0 XLON 371 475.20 16:21:38 00079184401TRLO0 XLON 1896 475.20 16:22:17 00079184488TRLO0 XLON 1602 473.00 16:23:05 00079184881TRLO0 XLON 676 473.00 16:23:06 00079184891TRLO0 XLON 624 473.00 16:23:06 00079184892TRLO0 XLON 19 473.00 16:23:06 00079184893TRLO0 XLON 271 473.00 16:23:06 00079184896TRLO0 XLON 416 473.00 16:23:06 00079184897TRLO0 XLON 620 473.00 16:23:08 00079184919TRLO0 XLON 663 473.00 16:23:08 00079184920TRLO0 XLON 701 473.20 16:23:25 00079184965TRLO0 XLON 686 473.40 16:27:18 00079186086TRLO0 XLON 856 473.40 16:27:18 00079186087TRLO0 XLON 16 472.80 16:27:21 00079186090TRLO0 XLON 12 472.80 16:27:21 00079186091TRLO0 XLON 434 473.40 16:28:02 00079186219TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.