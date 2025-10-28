Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’519 -0.4%  SPI 17’295 -0.3%  Dow 47’545 0.7%  DAX 24’309 0.3%  Euro 0.9260 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’711 0.6%  Gold 3’932 -1.5%  Bitcoin 90’694 0.0%  Dollar 0.7942 -0.1%  Öl 65.3 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Goldpreis: Auf tiefsten Stand seit drei Wochen abgerutscht
Danone-Aktie: Wachstum in Asien treibt Umsatz, Ausblick bekräftigt
Roche: Positive Ergebnisse zu Gazyva/Gazyvaro gegen Nierenkrankheit bei Kindern
Novartis-Aktie: Wachstum verlangsamt sich nach starkem Jahresstart
NVIDIA-Aktie: Musks xAI treibt Nachfrage nach High-End-Chips mit Milliardenvertrag an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.10.2025 08:30:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
5.65 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

28-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

497.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

491.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

495.2844p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,502,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,544,056.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 27/10/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 495.2844

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

70

497.80

08:39:18

00030265198TRDU0

XLON

199

497.80

08:39:18

00030265199TRDU0

XLON

280

497.80

08:39:18

00030265200TRDU0

XLON

225

497.20

09:00:55

00030265369TRDU0

XLON

56

497.20

09:00:55

00030265370TRDU0

XLON

87

497.20

09:09:05

00030265405TRDU0

XLON

36

497.20

09:09:05

00030265406TRDU0

XLON

1,142

496.60

09:11:10

00030265416TRDU0

XLON

559

495.00

09:31:49

00030265556TRDU0

XLON

546

496.80

10:09:57

00030265644TRDU0

XLON

740

496.80

10:46:06

00030266007TRDU0

XLON

587

492.20

11:29:14

00030266471TRDU0

XLON

899

491.60

11:29:14

00030266472TRDU0

XLON

568

493.60

12:39:56

00030266680TRDU0

XLON

524

496.00

12:53:42

00030266682TRDU0

XLON

550

496.40

12:53:42

00030266683TRDU0

XLON

587

495.40

13:20:00

00030266768TRDU0

XLON

566

493.60

13:41:04

00030266897TRDU0

XLON

560

493.40

13:41:04

00030266898TRDU0

XLON

623

495.80

14:30:12

00030267202TRDU0

XLON

108

495.20

14:30:23

00030267203TRDU0

XLON

1

496.80

14:38:56

00030267257TRDU0

XLON

211

497.60

14:43:55

00030267269TRDU0

XLON

83

497.60

14:45:17

00030267272TRDU0

XLON

186

497.60

14:45:26

00030267273TRDU0

XLON

560

497.20

14:46:46

00030267308TRDU0

XLON

242

497.40

15:05:41

00030267335TRDU0

XLON

275

497.40

15:05:41

00030267336TRDU0

XLON

187

496.80

15:18:53

00030267374TRDU0

XLON

396

496.80

15:18:53

00030267375TRDU0

XLON

88

495.20

15:34:58

00030267458TRDU0

XLON

530

495.20

15:34:58

00030267459TRDU0

XLON

23

494.80

15:47:53

00030267610TRDU0

XLON

63

494.80

15:49:21

00030267651TRDU0

XLON

1,214

494.80

15:50:36

00030267656TRDU0

XLON

824

493.40

16:11:39

00030268150TRDU0

XLON

605

494.20

16:22:54

00030268327TRDU0

XLON

   

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406353
EQS News ID: 2219354

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.

🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

08:22 SMI-Anleger weiter zurückhaltend
07:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips auf Richtungssuche
27.10.25 Logo WHS 0DTE- & 1DTE-Optionen handeln - Kostenloses Webinar morgen um 18:00 Uhr
27.10.25 Marktüberblick: Porsche AG nach Zahlen im Fokus
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
23.10.25 Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
23.10.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (51.5%) auf Applied Materials Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, QUALCOMM Inc
23.10.25 US-Banken in einem neuen Zinsumfeld
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’029.75 19.26 UBSIIU
Short 13’290.71 13.71 3OUBSU
Short 13’800.07 8.82 UFLBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’519.19 27.10.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’973.60 19.41 SRKBVU
Long 11’674.32 13.28 S7MBDU
Long 11’212.35 8.98 B3TS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verbilligt sich am Montagmittag
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Negativer Analystenkommentar belastet den Pharmariesen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bayer-Aktie verliert dennoch: Bayer erhält in den USA Zulassung für Elinzanetant
Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel - neue Rekorde -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Goldpreis fällt unter 4'000 US-Dollar
Goldpreis: Rote Vorzeichen zum Wochenstart
EQS-DD: TKMS AG & Co. KGaA: Oliver Burkhard, Allocation of 3,828 no-par value bearer limited partnership shares in TKMS AG & Co. KGaA as part of the spin-off from thyssenkrupp AG
Intellia Temporarily Pauses Dosing For MAGNITUDE And MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of Nex-z
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Vormittag schwächer

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:46 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Symrise nach Zahlen sehr schwach - Chartbild trübt sich ein
08:40 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex auf Erholungsrally nach Schwächephase und Margenausblick
08:38 Düstere Einkommensaussichten drücken auf Kauflaune
08:33 Goldpreis gibt weiter deutlich nach - tiefster Stand seit 3 Wochen
08:26 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Mauer Start - Quartalszahlen können nicht überzeugen
08:26 Danone-Aktie: Umsatz deutlich gesteigert - Jahresausblick bestätigt
08:23 Air Liquide profitiert von starker Nachfrage nach medizinischen Gasen
08:21 ROUNDUP: Suss senkt Ausblick nach enttäuschendem Quartal - Aktie fällt tief
08:13 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Suss erschreckt die Anleger mit entäuschendem Margentrend
08:12 Verteidigungsministerium stoppt Umwandlung von 200 Militär-Standorten