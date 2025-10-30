Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.10.2025 17:19:36

Tectonic Therapeutic Surges 12% On Positive Phase 1b Topline Data For TX45

Tectonic Therapeutic
20.40 USD 9.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (TECX) jumped 12.33% to $20.92, gaining $2.30, after announcing positive topline results from its Phase 1b Part B clinical trial of TX45 in patients with Group 2 pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (PH-HFrEF).

The preliminary data, based on 14 enrolled patients, showed meaningful improvements in both left heart function and pulmonary hemodynamics—including a 29.2% reduction in pulmonary capillary wedge pressure and a 17.3% increase in cardiac output—and demonstrated that TX45 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

On Thursday, TECX opened at $18.75, reached a high of $21.28, and a low of $18.60, compared to the previous close of $18.62 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged well above average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $10.45 - $25.60.

