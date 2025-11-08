Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’298 0.0%  SPI 16’975 -0.1%  Dow 46’987 0.2%  DAX 23’570 -0.7%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’567 -0.8%  Gold 4’000 0.6%  Bitcoin 83’518 2.2%  Dollar 0.8053 -0.2%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Yardeni Research bleibt bullish: Langfristiges Ziel von 10'000 US-Dollar für Gold
Update von Tesla-Konkurrent Rivian: So läuft das E-Bike-Projekt Also
VeChain: Wie viel eine Investition von vor 5 Jahren gekostet hätte
Wie viel Verlust bei einem Internet Computer-Investment von vor 5 Jahren angefallen wäre
Amazon-Aktie: Neuer Name für den Fire TV Stick und weitere Anpassungen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Takeda Pharmaceutical Aktie 763546 / JP3463000004

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.11.2025 10:13:28

Takeda Shares Promising Interim Results For Mezagitamab In IgA Nephropathy

Takeda Pharmaceutical
23.42 EUR -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) announced new interim findings from its Phase 1b open-label proof-of-concept trial evaluating subcutaneous mezagitamab (TAK-079), an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, in patients with primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy.

The data revealed that kidney function, measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), remained stable through Week 96—up to 18 months after the final dose of mezagitamab. These results were presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston.

IgA nephropathy is a lifelong progressive autoimmune disease often diagnosed in young people aged 10-30 years old that causes irreversible damage to the kidney function.2 It has no cure, and despite available treatments, approximately one in five patients experience renal failure within 10 years of diagnosis.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.