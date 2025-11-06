Synaptics Aktie 1367045 / US87157D1090
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
06.11.2025 23:44:49
Synaptics Q1 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $20.6 million or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $23.1 million or $0.58 per share last year.
Net revenue for the first quarter was $292.5 million, compared to $257.7 million last year.
Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $43.3 million or $1.09 per share, compared to $32.5 million or $0.81 per share last year.
For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $300 million, plus or minus $10 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.65, plus or minus $0.10.