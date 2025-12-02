Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.12.2025 02:25:03

Sun Life Financial To Issue C$1 Bln Series 2025-2 Subordinated Debentures Due 2040

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF, SLF.TO) announced that it intends to issue in C$1 billion principal amount of Series 2025-2 Subordinated Unsecured 4.56% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2040. The offering is expected to close on December 3, 2025.

The company said it will use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include supporting the acquisition of the Company's remaining interests in the SLC Management affiliates BentallGreenOak and Crescent Capital Group LP, investments in subsidiaries, repayment of indebtedness and other strategic investments.