Simon Property Group Aktie 954909 / US8288061091
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
03.11.2025 22:22:02
Simon Property Group Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $606.17 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $475.16 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.601 billion from $1.480 billion last year.
Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $606.17 Mln. vs. $475.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.601 Bln vs. $1.480 Bln last year.