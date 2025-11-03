Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Simon Property Group Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $606.17 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $475.16 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.601 billion from $1.480 billion last year.

Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $606.17 Mln. vs. $475.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.601 Bln vs. $1.480 Bln last year.

