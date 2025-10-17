Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’702 1.4%  SPI 17’452 1.1%  Dow 45’952 -0.7%  DAX 24’272 0.4%  Euro 0.9270 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.8%  Gold 4’226 0.4%  Bitcoin 85’969 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7929 0.0%  Öl 62.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
ETFs vs. Indexfonds: Was ist eigentlich der Unterschied?
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Kann der Tech-Gigant im KI-Rennen noch aufholen?
NVIDIA-Aktie in der Gefahrenzone? BoE sieht Übertreibungen im KI-Sektor
Trotz Absatzkrise: Analyst sieht grosses Potenzial für die Tesla-Aktie
Bitcoin-Rally am Höhepunkt? So schätzen Analysten die Lage ein
Suche...
17.10.2025 04:39:31

Sensex, Nifty To Open Lower On Concern Over US Credit Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a sluggish note Friday as investors react to weak global cues and await bank loan growth and foreign exchange reserve data for direction.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that no phone call took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, rejecting the latter's claim that the two leaders had spoken on halting Russian oil purchases.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the last conversation between Modi and Trump took place on October 9, during which Modi congratulated Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan.

On the earnings front, IT majors Infosys, Wipro, and LTIMindtree reported mixed but largely positive Q4 results.

Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, REC and LT Technology Services are among the prominent companies that are scheduled to publish their quarterly results today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped over 1 percent each on Thursday after reports suggested that talks on a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States have picked up pace.

Underlying sentiment was also underpinned by optimism over a domestic earnings' rebound, fresh foreign capital inflows and surging bets over a Federal Reserve rate cut.

The rupee surged 21 paise to close at 87.87 against the U.S. dollar, extending gains for the second straight session amid likely intervention by Reserve Bank of India to curb speculation and discourage short positions on the rupee.

FIIs stood as net buyers in both equity and debt segments on Thursday, according to data released by the NSDL.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning due to escalating Sino-U.S. tensions and renewed concerns about the U.S. banking sector.

Oil extended overnight losses and was on course for a third weekly decline due to mounting concerns over a significant supply glut in the oil market and ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

Gold extended a record-breaking rally, climbing above $4300 an ounce for the first time and eyeing its best weekly performance in 17 years as a result of fears about credit quality in the U.S. economy, heightened U.S.-China frictions, concerns about the U.S. government shutdown and fears of an AI bubble.

The dollar index was set for its worst week since late July, two-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to the lowest level since 2022 and the 10-year yield dipped below 4 percent on concerns about the U.S. economic outlook.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red after regional banks Zions Bancorporation and Western Alliance both disclosed problems with loans, adding to concerns over credit stress following the bankruptcies of two automotive-related companies First Brands and Tricolor Holdings.

Sentiment was also dented by heightened U.S.-China trade frictions and data showing manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region contracted sharply in October.

The Dow dipped 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined half a percent.

European stocks closed higher on Thursday after the French government survived a confidence vote.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 surged 1.4 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.

Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?

Überblick:
– Gold & Währungen: Rekord-Gold vs. schwacher US-Dollar (DXY).
– Makro & Zinsen: Zinswende der Notenbanken vs. steigende Marktrenditen; Stagflations-Risiko.
– USA-Fokus: Defizite, Shutdown, Konsumdruck, Immobilienmarkt, Tech-Bewertungen.
– Europa: Frankreich & UK unter Druck; Emissionen, Hypotheken, Unternehmenslage.
– Japan: Ende der Ultra-Niedrigzinsen? YCC-Folgen für Yen & Renditen.
– KI & Tech: Investitionswelle (Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, CoreWeave, Meta, Amazon) – Chance oder KI-Blase?
– Takeaways: Rolle von Edelmetall-Produzenten, Diversifikation, schrittweises Vorgehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Inside Trading & Investment

16.10.25 Julius Bär: 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Micron Technology Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, International Business Machines Corp
16.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Pharmaindustrie – Auf Deal-Suche/Geberit – Auf "Wasser" gebaut
16.10.25 Heute ABB und Nestlé im Fokus
16.10.25 Ein Korb voll glänzender Goldminenaktien
16.10.25 Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?
15.10.25 Logo WHS ASML Q3 Analyse: Starke Zahlen, aber China-Risiko belastet. Kaufen oder abwarten?
15.10.25 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials gesucht
14.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Novartis, UBS
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’153.37 19.92 B02SIU
Short 13’420.18 13.90 QIUBSU
Short 13’920.37 8.91 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’702.08 16.10.2025 17:30:22
Long 12’086.12 18.88 SZPBKU
Long 11’826.74 13.60 S69BTU
Long 11’317.62 8.72 BEFSQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China lässt deutsche Rüstungswerte abrauschen: Darum geben die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK ab
DocMorris-Aktie steigt kräftig: Wachstum im dritten Quartal - Ausblick bestätigt - neue Kommerzchefin
ABB-Aktie wieder im Plus: Konzern übertrifft Erwartungen und stellt neuen CFO vor
Zurich Insurance Aktie News: Zurich Insurance am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen
TUI zahlt Wandelanleihen früher als geplant zurück - Aktie aber verlustreich
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie tief im Minus: D-Wave stärkt Europa-Präsenz mit Millionen-Euro-Deal
15 Billionen US-Dollar neue Liquidität: Arthur Hayes erwartet Bitcoin als Gewinner einer US-Geldflut
Zurich Insurance Aktie News: Zurich Insurance gewinnt am Mittag an Boden
Bilanzen von Nestlé und ABB im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Zuwächsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:09 Prominenter Trump-Kritiker John Bolton angeklagt
22:59 Bundestag verlängert Paketboten-Schutz-Gesetz
22:48 ROUNDUP 4: Trump kündigt Treffen mit Putin in Budapest an
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwächer nach unruhigem Verkauf
22:15 Selenskyj zu Gesprächen in Washington eingetroffen
22:13 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwächer nach unruhigem Verkauf
22:09 ROUNDUP 2: Der Goldpreis steigt und steigt - Vierter Rekordtag in Folge
22:16 EU-Einigung: Neues Programm soll Rüstungsindustrie stählen - Schub für Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT?
21:50 GNW-News: UPDATE: SINTX stärkt sein Portfolio zur Infektionsprävention mit einem neu zugelassenen US-Patent, das einen adressierbaren Markt für Antipathogene...