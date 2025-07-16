|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
16.07.2025 23:44:37
Scale AI Slashes 14% Of Workforce Weeks After Meta's $14.3 Bln Investment
(RTTNews) - Scale AI, a leading data-labeling firm for artificial intelligence, is cutting 200 full-time positions about 14 percent of its workforce and terminating 500 contractor roles, the company announced Wednesday.
The layoffs come just weeks after Meta poured $14.3?billion into Scale and hired founder Alexandr Wang to lead its new AI division, Meta Superintelligence Labs.
Interim CEO Jason Droege said in a memo that Scale expanded its generative AI business "too quickly," creating inefficiencies and unnecessary bureaucracy. "These changes will make us more agile better able to respond to market shifts, serve existing customers, and win back those who've slowed engagement," Droege wrote.
The restructuring will reduce Scale's GenAI teams from 16 pods to five key areas—code, language, experts, experimental, and audio while consolidating its sales and marketing functions into a single "demand generation" group.
Founded in 2016, Scale AI gained prominence by providing annotated data for companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. But after its deepened ties with Meta, both OpenAI and Google have scaled back their partnerships, Reuters reported.
Despite the cuts, Scale plans to add hundreds of roles later this year across enterprise, public sector, and international markets. "We remain well-funded and positioned for growth," spokesperson Joe Osborne said, noting that severance packages have been provided.
The move underscores a shifting AI landscape where demand for raw data services is slowing as companies pivot toward advanced applications. Scale aims to streamline operations and refocus resources to stay competitive in an industry undergoing rapid transformation.
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|16.07.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.06.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|23.06.25
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.07.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.06.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|23.06.25
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.07.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.06.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|23.06.25
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.25
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Generali, Trane Technologies & Talanx mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Assicurazioni Generali
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Talanx
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZollstreit weiter im Blick: US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI letztlich freundlich -- DAX schlussendlich knapp über 24'000er-Marke -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel leichter
Zur Wochenmitte legte der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas zu. Am deutschen Markt verloren Anleger etwas den Mut. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch ruhig zu. Daneben bewegten sich die asiatischen Indizes letztendlich nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}