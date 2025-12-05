Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Royal Bank Of Canada To Redeem Series BR Preferred Shares And Series 2 NVCC AT1 Notes

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY, RY.TO) announced plans to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BR on January 24, 2026, at a cash redemption price of $1,000 per share, payable on January 26, 2026.

As a result of this redemption, all outstanding NVCC Additional Tier 1 (AT1) 4.00% Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 2, due February 24, 2081, will also be automatically redeemed on the same date at 100% of principal plus accrued interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date.

There are currently 1.25 million Series BR Shares outstanding, and the principal amount of Series 2 LRCN outstanding is $1.25 billion. Together, these securities represent $1.25 billion of capital, with the redemptions to be financed from Royal Bank of Canada's general corporate funds.