Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.3%  SPI 17’740 0.4%  Dow 47’851 -0.1%  DAX 23’882 0.8%  Euro 0.9355 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’718 0.4%  Gold 4’209 0.1%  Bitcoin 74’272 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8035 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529
Top News
Vom NVIDIA-Tippgeber zum KI-Scout: Marktexperte Wang erklärt seine aktuellen Top-Picks
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla bekommt im Check die schlechtesten Bewertungen seiner Klasse
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Neues MSCI-Kriterium setzt Strategy-Aktie unter Druck - Saylor widerspricht deutlich
HPE-Aktie gibt trotzdem nach: Verbesserung bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.12.2025 01:34:22

Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 450 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 27,800-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amidst a lack of catalysts, although oil and technology stocks may provide support. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourse were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished barely higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, losses from the plastics and a mixed picture from the technology companies.

For the day, the index perked 2.67 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 27,795.71 after trading between 27,636.63 and 27,880.23.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rallied 2.07 percent, while Mega Financial expanded 1.12 percent, First Financial increased 0.73 percent, Fubon Financial jumped 1.72 percent, E Sun Financial strengthened 1.32 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company lost 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.05 percent, Hon Hai Precision improved 0.66 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.98 percent, MediaTek added 0.36 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0.20 percent, Novatek Microelectronics retreated 1.41 percent, Formosa Plastics tanked 2.39 percent, Nan Ya Plastics plummeted 6.35 percent, Asia Cement shed 0.51 percent and Largan Precision and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher but spent the day bouncing back and forth across the changed line, finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 31.96 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 47,850.94, while the NASDAQ added 51.04 points or 0.22 percent to close at 23,505.14 and the S&P 500 rose 7.40 points or 0.11 percent to end at 6,857.12.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders took a step back to assess the near-term outlook for the markets following the volatility earlier in the week.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a three-year low last week.

While the data partly offset recent optimism about the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next week, the central bank is still widely expected to lower rates by another quarter point.

Crude oil prices advanced on Thursday as expectations of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war dimmed. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.70 or 1.19 percent at $59.65 per barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release November numbers for consumer prices later today; in October, overall inflation was up 0.47 percent on month and 1.48 percent on year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

04.12.25 Sprint Zertifikate mit Cap auf ausgewählte KI-Aktien
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
04.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäischer Emissionshandel – Fortschreitende Verknappung/Logitech – Wichtige Phase
04.12.25 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’893.61 04.12.2025 17:30:22
Long 10’694.19 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI nach Inflationszahlen letztlich schwächer -- DAX geht kaum verändert in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen schliessenhöher -- Anleger in Asien uneins - Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: CEO Huang und Trump sprachen über mögliche Beschränkungen für KI-Chips
Mercedes-Aktie tiefer: Källenius führt europäische Autoindustrie erneut an
Insiderkäufe und bullishes Kursziel stützen Rheinmetall-Aktie nur kurz - RENK und HENSOLDT freundlich
Baloise-Aktie leicht fester: Helvetia Baloise baut vor allem doppelt besetzte Stabsstellen ab
Plug Power-Aktie erholt sich: NASA-Deal stärkt Perspektiven der Wasserstoff-Industrie
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: 2a-Studie mit Nierenmedikament soll starten
SoftwareONE-Aktie unter Druck: Kaderleute unter Verdacht auf Insiderhandel - Razzia in 3 Ländern
Leonteq-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung mit Kursrutsch: 2025 wird Verlust im tiefen zweistelligen Millionenbereich erwartet
Vulcan Energy-Aktie dennoch leichter: Kapitalerhöhung bringt Milliarden für Zero-Carbon-Lithium

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hat Fisher Asset Management im Portfolio
Ken Fishers Investitionen
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Michael Burry bleibt selten ein Stein auf dem anderen. Auch im dritten ...
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:12 Rhein fordert Kompromiss bei Bund-Länder-Finanzen
22:49 Selenskyj will neuen Kanzleichef bestellen
22:39 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig bewegt nach jüngster Erholungsrally
22:27 Viel kürzere Arbeitserlaubnis für Asylsuchende in den USA
22:27 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Silberstreifen am Cloud-Horizont für Salesforce und SAP
22:22 Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig bewegt nach jüngster Erholungsrally
22:11 Umfrage: Mehrheit der Deutschen sieht Verbrenner-Aus kritisch
22:09 ROUNDUP: Merz will 'Kanzlermehrheit' bei Renten-Abstimmung
22:03 Weg frei für Babis als Regierungschef in Tschechien
21:47 ROUNDUP/Bundeswehr hat neues Sturmgewehr: G95 an Truppe übergeben