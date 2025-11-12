Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.11.2025 01:45:58

QuickLogic Corporation Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) released Loss for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$4.01 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$2.09 million, or -$0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$3.18 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 51.8% to $2.03 million from $4.21 million last year.

QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.01 Mln. vs. -$2.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.24 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Revenue: $2.03 Mln vs. $4.21 Mln last year.

