Historisch Analysen
27.05.2025 18:54:16

Publicis Groupe S.A. General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 27, 2025

PUBLICIS GROUPE S.A. GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 27, 2025

Paris, May 27th, 2025 – The Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting took place today at 10am at the PublicisCinémas, chaired by Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting was also broadcast live on the website: https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/shareholders/annual-general-meeting. The webcast will be available via the same link.

With a quorum of 84,18%, shareholders adopted all 23 resolutions, including:

  • payment of a dividend of 3.60 euros per share, an increase of 5.9% vs. the dividend paid for the 2023 financial year. The ex-dividend date is July 1st 2025, with the dividend payable on July 3rd, 2025 (3rd resolution);
  • appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Statutory Auditor responsible for certifying the financial statements replacing Ernst & Young & Autres (5th resolution);

  • appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit and KPMG S.A. as Statutory Auditors responsible for certifying sustainability information replacing Grant Thornton (6th and 7th  resolutions);

  • compensation paid or awarded with respect to the fiscal year 2024 to corporate officers (9th to 14th resolutions);

  • compensation policies for 2025 for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (15th resolution) and the Directors (16th resolution) as presented in the 2024 Universal Registration Document


 Detailed voting results are available on the website:

https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/shareholders/annual-general-meeting

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, presented the highlights of 2024 and the outlook for 2025:

"2024 was another record year for the Groupe. After leading the industry on organic growth for three years, new business for five years, financial ratios for the past decade, and market capitalization since 2023, Publicis has become the world's largest advertising group. In a challenging global environment, the Groupe's organic net revenue growth stood at +5.8%, an acceleration compared to its average growth since 2020. At the start of 2025, this momentum continued, with Q1 organic growth of  +4.9% and record new business, making us confident in achieving our guidance of +4% and +5% organic growth in 2025, despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

I would like to thank the Board for its unwavering support, particularly its Vice-Chair, Élisabeth Badinter, and Maurice Lévy, Emeritus Chairman, whose visions and pioneering investments have positioned the Groupe to seize opportunities in the age of AI. I would also like to thank our clients and shareholders for their trust throughout our transformation, and our employees for their extraordinary efforts. Thanks to them, we have reached new heights as a Group, and we are well positioned to continue this momentum with ambition in 2025.”

  

***

Composition of the Board of Directors

Following this General Meeting, the Board of Directors remains composed of 13 members and two members representing employees. The Board remains largely composed of independent members.

The Board of Directors met following the Annual General Meeting and decided, upon the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, to change the composition of the Committees as follows:

Audit and financial risks Committee

Chair: Thomas H. Glocer
Members: André Kudelski, Suzan LeVine, Tidjane Thiam, Jean Charest
Expert: Jean-Michel Etienne

Nominating Committee

Chair: Élisabeth Badinter
Members: Marie-Josée Kravis, Antonella Mei-Pochtler, André Kudelski, Thomas H.Glocer

Compensation Committee

Chair: Antonella Mei-Pochtler
Members : Thomas H.Glocer, André Kudelski, Patricia Velay-Borrini
Expert : Michel Cicurel

Strategic, environmental and social Committee

Chair: Marie-Josée Kravis
Members: Simon Badinter, Sophie Dulac, Suzan LeVine, Jean Charest, Tidjane Thiam, Pierre Pénicaud

  

  

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 103,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com| X | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

Attachment


