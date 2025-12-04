|
04.12.2025 07:16:52
NTT DATA To Acquire Brazil SPRO IT Solutions
(RTTNews) - NTT DATA Group Corp. (NTDTY, 3850.T), a Japanese IT and business services company, on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a SAP provider in the agribusiness industry in Brazil, SPRO IT Solutions for undisclosed terms.
The completion the acquisition is expected following approval from Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense or CADE.
The acquisition will add about 70 customers to the portfolio of NTT DATA Business Solutions.
SPRO will become a subsidiary of NTT DATA Business Solutions, Serviços de Tecnologia Ltda. in Brazil and will continue operating independently under the brand SPRO, an NTT DATA Company.
SPRO was founded in 2008 and is a national agribusiness technology with expertise across grain origination, animal protein, agricultural inputs, seeds, retail, and biofuels.
SPRO provides an end-to-end digital transformation platform supporting operational efficiency, governance, and sustainability, and offers proprietary solutions on the SAP Store. The company has earned multiple certifications and awards, including the SAP Delivery Excellence Award.
NTT DATA is currently trading 0.76% lesser at JPY 3,905 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI vorbörslich mit leichtem Plus -- DAX behauptet -- Asiens Börsen unentschlossen - Japan legt deutlich zu
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt könnte es zum Start aufwärts gehen. Der DAX zeigt sich vorbörslich behauptet, In Fernost sind mehrheitlich leichte Gewinne zu sehen.