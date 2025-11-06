Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.11.2025 14:45:03

Nokia Partners With Telia To Offer Seamless Network Coverage

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), Thursday announced an agreement with Telia to enhance the communication service provider's 5G networks, delivering more flexible and robust connectivity for businesses and public sector customers.

Under the deal, Telia will deploy Nokia's cloud-native, 5G Standalone Core in its networks in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Lithuania.

Additionally, Telia will use Nokia's Radio Access Network portfolio to provide additional coverage and capacity for its network in Finland, boosting network performance in the region.

In the pre-market hours, NOK is trading at $6.99, up 2.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.