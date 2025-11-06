Nokia Aktie 472721 / US6549022043
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
06.11.2025 14:45:03
Nokia Partners With Telia To Offer Seamless Network Coverage
(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), Thursday announced an agreement with Telia to enhance the communication service provider's 5G networks, delivering more flexible and robust connectivity for businesses and public sector customers.
Under the deal, Telia will deploy Nokia's cloud-native, 5G Standalone Core in its networks in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Lithuania.
Additionally, Telia will use Nokia's Radio Access Network portfolio to provide additional coverage and capacity for its network in Finland, boosting network performance in the region.
In the pre-market hours, NOK is trading at $6.99, up 2.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|
28.10.25
|NVIDIA-Aktie dank Milliardendeal im Plus - Nokia springt zweistellig hoch (Dow Jones)
|
22.10.25
|Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.10.25
|China plant wohl Einschränkungen für Nokia- und Ericsson-Technik - Aktien aber fest (Dow Jones)
|
24.07.25