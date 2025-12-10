Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’931 -0.4%  SPI 17’768 -0.4%  Dow 47’560 -0.4%  DAX 24’163 0.5%  Euro 0.9374 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’718 -0.1%  Gold 4’211 0.1%  Bitcoin 74’636 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8061 0.0%  Öl 62.1 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Logitech2575132Kuros32581411
Top News
Ausblick: Broadcom stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Swatch-Aktie: Swatch Group befindet sich in Kartellverfahren in Italien
Porsche-Aktie: Wechsel im Management - Meschke gibt Vorstandsposten bei Porsche SE ab
GameStop-Aktie tiefrot: Weniger verdient als erwartet bei enttäuschenden Erlösen
Cicor-Angebot für TT Electronics unter Druck: DBAY erwägt Gegenangebot
Suche...

Mitsubishi Electric Aktie 784639 / US6067762012

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.12.2025 07:08:33

Mitsubishi Electric Unveils Physics-Embedded AI For Equipment Maintenance

Mitsubishi Electric
50.50 EUR -0.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (6503.T) announced the development of a new physics-embedded AI capable of accurately estimating equipment degradation with minimal training data. The breakthrough stems from the company's Neuro-Physical AI initiative under its Maisart AI program, which prioritizes reliability and safety in real-world applications. By leveraging Mitsubishi Electric's deep expertise in equipment development, the technology is designed to optimize manufacturing-site assets, helping maintain productivity and quality while reducing maintenance costs.

The company noted that Japan's manufacturing industry is increasingly reliant on advanced production equipment, even as the country faces a shortage of experienced maintenance technicians due to its aging and shrinking population. This has created a strong demand for preventive-maintenance solutions that can predict equipment degradation early, ensuring timely responses and avoiding costly failures or defective products.

Traditional approaches often depend on mathematical models or simulations, requiring significant input from domain experts. In contrast, Mitsubishi Electric's new AI technology offers a more efficient solution, reducing the need for vast amounts of operational data and frequent retraining, making it more practical for real-world deployment.

Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten