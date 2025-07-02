Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’992 0.2%  SPI 16’625 0.3%  Dow 44’484 0.0%  DAX 23’790 0.5%  Euro 0.9341 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’319 0.7%  Gold 3’357 0.5%  Bitcoin 86’787 3.9%  Dollar 0.7922 0.2%  Öl 69.2 2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Aebi Schmidt55103326Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528Sunrise Communications138622040SGS125674092
Top News
Noch besser als Gold und Silber: Darum hebt der Platinpreis aktuell ab
Rohstoff-Performance im 2. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla bleibt bei Unfallstatistiken intransparent - das sind die Hintergründe
Juni 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.07.2025 00:28:19

Microsoft To Cut 9,000 Jobs; To Cancel Major Xbox Projects In Sweeping Restructuring

Microsoft
390.68 CHF -1.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Microsoft has announced plans to lay off around 9,000 employees — representing less than 4% of its global workforce — as part of a sweeping reorganization aimed at streamlining its structure and boosting efficiency.

The layoffs, revealed on the second day of the company's 2026 fiscal year, will impact teams across multiple business units and regions, a source told CNBC.

"Organizational changes are necessary to position the company and its teams for success in a dynamic marketplace," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

The tech giant has conducted several rounds of layoffs this year, cutting less than 1% of staff in January, more than 6,000 in May, and at least 300 in June. Its workforce stood at 228,000 as of June.

In the Xbox division, significant cuts include the closure of The Initiative studio and the cancellation of high-profile titles such as Perfect Dark and Everwild.

Matt Booty, president of game content and studios, acknowledged the tough decisions in an internal memo, citing the need to reprioritize resources in a rapidly evolving gaming industry. Turn 10 Studios, developer of Forza Motorsport, was also affected.

Despite the cuts, Microsoft continues to report strong financials, posting $26 billion in net income on $70 billion in revenue for the March quarter. Executives expect 14% year-over-year revenue growth in the June quarter, driven by Azure cloud services and productivity software.

Microsoft shares recently hit a record high, but the company, like many tech peers, is trimming layers of management and shifting resources toward its most strategic growth areas as economic and competitive pressures mount.