Lucid Aktie 112781366 / US5494981039
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
24.02.2026 23:31:29
Lucid Group Reports Higher Q4 Revenue
(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter and full-year results. The company reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter revenue, while its quarterly net loss widened, and its full-year loss narrowed slightly compared to 2024.
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, revenue more than doubled to $522.7 million from $234.5 million a year earlier. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.17 billion, versus $636.9 million a year earlier. Loss per share was $3.62, compared with $2.24 in the prior-year quarter.
For the full year 2025, revenue increased to $1.35 billion from $807.8 million in 2024. Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $3.79 billion, compared with $3.06 billion in 2024.
Loss per share for the full year was $12.09 compared with $12.52 in 2024.
LCID is currently trading after hours at $9.45, down $0.47 or 4.74 percent on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu Lucid
|
27.09.25
|Luxury EV maker Lucid bets on Uber as cash crunch looms (Financial Times)
|
29.08.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.ch)
|
29.08.25
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
29.08.25
|Verluste in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
28.08.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
26.08.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Dienstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.ch)
|
26.08.25