Leclanché and Century Ship Services Partner to Supply 4 MWh of Battery Systems for a Hybrid Ocean Cruise Vessel



First MRS-3 installation in the ocean cruise segment, marking a major milestone for Leclanché’s marine expansion

Hybrid design to enable carbon-neutral operations and meet EU/IMO emission targets

Part of the operator’s growing hybrid fleet, reinforcing the shift toward sustainable cruise shipping

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 9th October, 2025 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), a leading provider of energy storage solutions, has announced the successful installation of 4 MWh of Navius MRS-3™ marine battery systems for a hybrid ocean cruise vessel in partnership with Century Ship Services.

The vessel is part of a new class of hybrid cruise ships, and marks Leclanché’s first succesful installation of a Navius MRS-3 system in the ocean cruise segment. Designed for carbon-neutral operations in sensitive environments such as the Norwegian fjords, the ships aim to meet EU ETS compliance by 2026 and support broader IMO emission reduction targets. The batteries are now fully operational and allow the vessel to operate in hybrid mode.

“The marine industry is rapidly evolving, and this project demonstrates our strong belief in electrification as a key enabler of the energy transition. Partnering with Leclanché gives us confidence that we’re working with a reliable Swiss-based innovator with extensive expertise in marine electrification,” said Cevdet Duz, Managing Director, for Century Ship Services.

The vessel, measuring 140 metres in length, has been extended by 11 metres to accommodate battery rooms and hydrogen systems. The ship will mark the 11th addition to the operator’s growing hybrid fleet.

“This partnership marks another important milestone in Leclanché’s expansion into the cruise segment,” said Guillaume Clement, Global VP E-Marine at Leclanché. “Our Navius MRS-3 is quickly becoming the system of choice across the maritime spectrum, and this collaboration further demonstrates the industry's growing momentum toward electrification.”

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

