Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’609 -0.3%  SPI 17’391 -0.2%  Dow 46’448 -0.3%  DAX 24’652 0.2%  Euro 0.9314 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’631 -0.3%  Gold 4’021 -0.4%  Bitcoin 97’745 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8060 1.0%  Öl 65.6 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Hang Seng Bank-Aktie springt hoch: Hang Seng Bank vor Komplettübernahme durch HSBC
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
Ausblick: Delta Air Lines veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Kurskorrektur: Bitcoin fällt unter 122'000 Dollar
Stadler-Aktie springt an: Stadler erhält Auftrag für Wasserstoffzüge aus Italien
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Leclanche Aktie 11030311 / CH0110303119

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.10.2025 18:00:03

Leclanché and Century Ship Services Partner to Supply 4 MWh of Battery Systems for a Hybrid Ocean Cruise Vessel

Leclanche
0.18 CHF -22.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Contract
Leclanché and Century Ship Services Partner to Supply 4 MWh of Battery Systems for a Hybrid Ocean Cruise Vessel

09.10.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Leclanché and Century Ship Services Partner to Supply 4 MWh of Battery Systems for a Hybrid Ocean Cruise Vessel

  • First MRS-3 installation in the ocean cruise segment, marking a major milestone for Leclanché’s marine expansion
  • Hybrid design to enable carbon-neutral operations and meet EU/IMO emission targets
  • Part of the operator’s growing hybrid fleet, reinforcing the shift toward sustainable cruise shipping

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 9th October, 2025Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), a leading provider of energy storage solutions, has announced the successful installation of 4 MWh of Navius MRS-3™ marine battery systems for a hybrid ocean cruise vessel in partnership with Century Ship Services

The vessel is part of a new class of hybrid cruise ships, and marks Leclanché’s first succesful installation of a Navius MRS-3 system in the ocean cruise segment. Designed for carbon-neutral operations in sensitive environments such as the Norwegian fjords, the ships aim to meet EU ETS compliance by 2026 and support broader IMO emission reduction targets. The batteries are now fully operational and allow the vessel to operate in hybrid mode.

The marine industry is rapidly evolving, and this project demonstrates our strong belief in electrification as a key enabler of the energy transition. Partnering with Leclanché gives us confidence that we’re working with a reliable Swiss-based innovator with extensive expertise in marine electrification,” said Cevdet Duz, Managing Director, for Century Ship Services.

The vessel, measuring 140 metres in length, has been extended by 11 metres to accommodate battery rooms and hydrogen systems. The ship will mark the 11th addition to the operator’s growing hybrid fleet.

This partnership marks another important milestone in Leclanché’s expansion into the cruise segment,” said Guillaume Clement, Global VP E-Marine at Leclanché. “Our Navius MRS-3 is quickly becoming the system of choice across the maritime spectrum, and this collaboration further demonstrates the industry's growing momentum toward electrification.”

 

# # #

 

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

 

Media contacts: 

Switzerland / Europe: 
Thierry Meyer
T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81
E-Mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch

Germany:
Christoph Miller
T: +49 (0) 711 947 670
E-Mail: leclanche@sympra.de

Investor contacts:
Hubert Angleys / Pierre Blanc
T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00
E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Leclanché SA
Av. des Sports 42
1400 Yverdon-les-Bains
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00
Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20
E-mail: investors@leclanche.com
Internet: www.leclanche.com
ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550
Valor: A1CUUB, 812950
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2210804

 
End of News EQS News Service

2210804  09.10.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Leclanche (Leclanché SA)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten