Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’293 0.6%  SPI 17’048 0.6%  Dow 46’108 1.4%  DAX 23’704 0.3%  Euro 0.9340 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’387 0.5%  Gold 3’634 -0.2%  Bitcoin 91’147 0.1%  Dollar 0.7957 -0.4%  Öl 66.3 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Wie man das Depot rechtzeitig für die Rente absichert
So sollte NVIDIA seinen Milliarden-Cashberg einsetzen: Das sagen Experten
Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Partners Group-Aktie: Partners Group investiert in Softwareunternehmen Omie
Warner Bros. Discovery-Aktie legt um mehr als ein Viertel zu: Paramount Skydance rückt als möglicher Käufer in den Blick
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
12.09.2025 01:17:33

Japan Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, rallying more than 910 points or 2 percent in that span. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 44,375-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 534.83 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 44,372.50 after trading between 43,870.54 and 44,396.95. Among the actives, Nissan Motor climbed 1.07 percent, while Mazda Motor and Sony Group both shed 0.49 percent, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor both dropped 0.93 percent, Softbank Group skyrocketed 9.98 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial tumbled 1.74 percent, Mizuho Financial retreated 1.63 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial sank 0.92 percent, Mitsubishi Electric rallied 2.23 percent, Panasonic Holdings climbed 1.05 percent and Hitachi eased 0.07 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow surged 617.08 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 46,108.00, while the NASDAQ rallied 157.01 points or 0.72 percent to end at 22,043.07 and the S&P 500 gained 55.43 points or 0.85 percent to close at 6,587.47.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a positive reaction to separate Labor Department reports on consumer price inflation and weekly jobless claims, further boosting the chances of a rate cut.

A closely watched Labor Department report showed U.S. consumer prices rose by slightly more than expected in August. Also, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week.

Following the reports, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating 94.8 percent chance the Federal Reserve will lower rates by a quarter-point next week and a slim 5.2 percent chance of a half- point rate cut.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday, triggered by the International Energy Agency's monthly report that boosted the supply estimate for 2025 and 2026, indicating a glut. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery sank $1.22 or 1.92 percent at $62.45 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Bitcoin 2025: Steigt der Kurs noch auf 140.000 USD? Prognose & Einblicke mit Bernhard Wenger

Moderator David Kunz spricht mit Bernhard Wenger über die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen. Im Gespräch geht es um Kursprognosen, die wichtigsten Einflussfaktoren auf den Kryptomarkt sowie spannende Anlageprodukte wie Indizes, Baskets und tokenisierte Assets.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Bitcoin – Kursprognose bis Jahresende: 140.000 USD möglich?
🔹 Was treiben Zinsen, Inflation & Geopolitik mit dem Kryptomarkt?
🔹 Auswirkungen der Bitcoin-ETFs in den USA
🔹 Institutionelle Investoren: Kommt jetzt der grosse Einstieg?
🔹 Welche Altcoins haben Potenzial? (Ethereum, Solana, Sui & mehr)
🔹 Baskets & Indizes: Diversifikation für Krypto-Investoren
🔹 Kombinationen wie Bitcoin & Gold im Portfolio
🔹 Tokenisierung: Die nächste grosse Welle in der Finanzwelt
🔹 Langfristige Prognosen: Was bedeutet ein einziger Bitcoin in 2030?

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.09.25 Logo WHS Oracle Aktie: 500 Mrd $ Cloud-Aufträge & +30 % Kurssprung – Der heimliche Gewinner des KI-Booms?
11.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
11.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Streaming - Stimmungsvolle Unterhaltung / Chemie-Industrie - Auf Bodensuche
11.09.25 The Kraft Heinz Company teilt sich auf
11.09.25 SMI setzt Konsolidierung fort
11.09.25 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
09.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09.09.25 Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’796.19 19.34 BVKSPU
Short 13’068.47 13.50 BDKS2U
Short 13’543.17 8.84 U2TBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’292.72 11.09.2025 17:31:10
Long 11’752.70 18.90 SG1BPU
Long 11’496.90 13.50 BO0SVU
Long 11’026.71 8.97 BQFSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Ausblick: Adobe gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zieht am Donnerstagmittag an
Idorsia-Aktie unverändert: Idorsia legt neue Analysen zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant vor
EZB-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- US-Indizes letztlich höher - neue Rekorde -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien - Börse in Japan mit Allzeithoch
Anleger warten auf Impulse: Goldpreis korrigiert nach Rekordständen
Alibaba-Aktie freundlich: Milliardenschwere Anleihe soll das Cloud-Wachstum vorantreiben
NVIDIA-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Strategische Investition in Quantencomputing-Startup QuEra
Opendoor-Aktie schiesst nach oben: Neuer CEO und Zinssenkungshoffnungen treiben den Kurs
Bitcoin-Crash 2026? Warum Experten vor Kursen unter 100'000 US-Dollar warnen

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}