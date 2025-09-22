Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’110 0.5%  SPI 16’813 0.4%  Dow 46’315 0.4%  DAX 23’639 -0.2%  Euro 0.9348 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’458 0.0%  Gold 3’715 0.8%  Bitcoin 89’894 -2.1%  Dollar 0.7960 0.1%  Öl 67.1 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
BBVA-Aktie: BBVA stockt Angebot für Sabadell auf
EURO STOXX 50: Deutsche Bank und Siemens Energy neu aufgenommen
BYD-Aktie unter Druck: Spekulationen um einen vollständigen Ausstieg von Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Goldpreis: Optimismus der Terminspekulanten auf Siebenmonatshoch
Avolta-Aktie Erster Vertrag in Japan
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Ipsen Aktie 11413989 / US4626292050

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.09.2025 07:43:21

Ipsen Reports Positive Phase II Data For IPN10200 In Glabellar Lines, Shows Long-Lasting Efficacy

Ipsen
34.07 USD 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) announced first aesthetic data for glabellar lines from Stage 1 of its multi-stage, ongoing Phase II LANTIC trial evaluating the internally developed IPN10200. Patients treated with IPN10200 showed a statistically significant improvement in response at Week 4 versus placebo (primary endpoint). A longer duration of effect was observed, with a substantial majority of patients achieving a clinically significant response at Week 24 compared with placebo and Dysport—defined as a score of "none" or "mild." IPN10200 continued to demonstrate superior line severity response versus Dysport at Week 36. Dysport performed consistently with its known clinical profile.

Ipsen announced that data from the Phase II LANTIC trial for IPN10200 will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference in the first half of 2026. Phase III start-up activities have already been initiated. Meanwhile, Phase II development continues for therapeutic indications beyond aesthetics, including adult upper limb spasticity, migraine, and cervical dystonia.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Ipsen (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten